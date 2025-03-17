Microsoft introduces Copilot for Gaming: AI assistant to streamline Xbox setup, progress, and more

Microsoft has announced the development of Copilot for Gaming, an AI-driven assistant designed to assist Xbox gamers. This feature, which is expected to streamline the gaming experience, will help users with game installation, updates, and tutorials and will provide in-game support. In a recent blog post, the company revealed that Copilot for Gaming will be available initially on smartphones, with early access granted to Xbox Insiders.

AI Integration for Game Assistance and Setup

The new assistant will offer gamers a more personalised experience by adapting to their preferences and gaming habits. According to Fatima Kardar, Xbox's Corporate Vice President of Gaming AI, Copilot for Gaming will offer seamless game setup, suggest new games based on user interests, and provide assistance when needed. The AI will also help users manage their gaming environment by installing or updating games with simple voice commands.

In-Game Assistance and Control

Gamers will be able to issue natural language commands, such as “Install Age of Empires” or “Show me my game progress,” and the assistant will handle these tasks. Additionally, it will provide updates on game status, ensuring players are always informed of their gaming progress. Microsoft emphasised that the assistant's functionality will be context-driven, activating only when relevant, without disrupting the gaming experience.

Optional and Flexible Feature

Players will also have control over the AI assistant's features, and the tool will be optional for users. Initially available on mobile, the feature will be rolled out to other devices over time.

In related news, Microsoft's Jason Ronald, Vice President of Next Generation, shared updates on Xbox Play Anywhere. Currently, over 1,000 games support this initiative, which allows players to access their titles on both Xbox and Windows PCs without needing to make additional purchases. According to Ronald, titles that support Xbox Play Anywhere offer more than 20 percent additional gameplay time compared to other games. They also provide the benefit of syncing game progress, achievements, and saves across platforms, ensuring a seamless gaming experience for players.