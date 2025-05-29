Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

Microsoft has launched the beta version of its new AI assistant, Copilot for Gaming, through the Xbox mobile app on Android. This tool aims to support Xbox players during gameplay by providing help and insight on a separate screen, without interrupting the game. The feature offers text and voice chat capabilities, which allow users to ask questions, get suggestions, and check account details without pausing their play.

Currently, Copilot for Gaming is available in over 50 countries, including the U.S., India, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. It supports only English and is restricted to players aged 18 and older. The assistant does not run directly on the Xbox console but operates via the Xbox app on smartphones or tablets. This setup ensures it stays out of the way while remaining accessible as a companion tool.

What Players Can Do with Copilot

Players can use Copilot to ask for help with game challenges, seek tips for achievements, or find information about their gaming history. It can also provide account updates, such as subscription status or gamer score details. Copilot combines data from a user's Xbox activity with public information accessed through Bing, aiming to deliver personalised responses beyond what typical FAQs or online searches offer.

In its beta phase, Copilot handles tasks like offering game-specific tips, summarising achievements, recommending new games, and answering account-related questions. Players can type or speak commands such as “What was my last achievement in Starfield?” or “When does my Game Pass Ultimate renew?” The assistant aims to make help easily available so players do not need to switch screens or browse external websites during play.

How to Join the Beta

Moreover, Microsoft plans to expand Copilot's capabilities. Future versions may support voice interaction across devices, offer real-time coaching for multiplayer games, integrate with Xbox consoles and the Windows Game Bar, and provide deeper personalisation based on player behaviour. Additional language support is also expected.

To try Copilot for Gaming on Android, users can download the beta Xbox app from the Google Play Store. iOS users will receive access soon. Once inside the app, the Copilot feature appears under “More Options.” Microsoft encourages users to provide feedback by rating responses or reporting errors within the app during this testing period.