Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices
Microsoft has announced exciting changes for its mobile gaming ecosystem, revealing plans to merge its Xbox and Xbox Game Pass applications for iPhone and iPad users.
According to The Verge, this update, expected to roll out soon, aims to create a comprehensive app that integrates features from both platforms, enhancing the user experience for gamers on the go.
In the forthcoming unified Xbox app, users will have access to their Game Pass memberships, allowing them to browse an extensive catalogue of games and manage perks--all from a single interface.
Microsoft confirmed that the standalone Xbox Game Pass app will be removed from the App Store in November, marking a significant transition toward this all-in-one solution, as per The Verge.
Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that offers gamers a rotating selection of titles for play on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.
While the Xbox Game Pass app has previously allowed users to search for and download games from the catalogue, it's important to note that these games cannot be played directly on iPhone and iPad devices, as per The Verge.
This strategic move by Microsoft underscores the company's commitment to enhancing mobile gaming accessibility and streamlining the experience for its users, according to the report.
As the gaming landscape evolves, this unified app could become a vital tool for gamers seeking convenience and efficiency in managing their gaming library and subscriptions.
