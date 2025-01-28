Microsoft to bring Xbox titles to Nintendo Switch 2, including Halo and Call of Duty: Report

Microsoft is preparing to bring several of its popular Xbox games to the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Among the titles expected to make their way to the new console are Microsoft Flight Simulator, Diablo 4, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection. This announcement follows comments made by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who expressed his enthusiasm for the console and reaffirmed the company's dedication to supporting the platform.

Call of Duty on Switch 2

In addition to these games, Microsoft's recent acquisition of Activision also plays a key role in the partnership with Nintendo. As part of the agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Activision has committed to making Call of Duty titles available on the Switch 2. Spencer recently shared insights about Microsoft's intentions in a conversation about their collaboration with Nintendo.

Spencer spoke in a recentinterview with Gamertag Radio, sharing a personal exchange with Shuntaro Furukawa, CEO of Nintendo. He praised the Switch 2's larger screen and congratulated Furukawa on the new system. He went on to reflect on Nintendo's innovation in the gaming industry, highlighting their significant impact. Spencer emphasized the importance of supporting the platform and expressed confidence in the continued success of Nintendo's hardware.

Potential Xbox Games on the Switch 2

The list of Xbox games coming to the Switch 2 remains uncertain, but the presence of Call of Duty seems almost certain. Microsoft signed a ten-year agreement in February 2023 to release the franchise on Nintendo platforms. In addition to Call of Duty, other major franchises such as Halo, Gears of War, and Forza Horizon are potential candidates for the new system, though it remains to be seen which titles will make the transition.

While details are still emerging, gamers can anticipate more announcements as Microsoft and Nintendo continue their partnership. With key franchises in the pipeline and Microsoft's growing relationship with Nintendo, the future of Xbox games on the Switch 2 looks promising.