Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Netflix rolls out ‘Black Mirror’ based mobile game: Here’s what it has to offer

Netflix rolls out ‘Black Mirror’ based mobile game: Here’s what it has to offer

Netflix brings a fictional game from Black Mirror to life with Thronglets, now available as a mobile game for Android and iOS users.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 11 2025, 09:21 IST
Icon
Must-watches on Netflix this January: Squid Game Season 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Mismatched, and more
Black Mirror Thronglets game Netflix
1/5 Squid Game Season 2: Squid Game Season 2 is a direct follow-up to the first season, which initially debuted in 2021. It follows the story of Song as he tries to take down the “games” once and for all. All episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, with a total of seven episodes averaging around an hour each. (Netflix)
Black Mirror Thronglets game Netflix
2/5 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: This is the third instalment in the franchise, following the first film starring Akshay Kumar and the sequel featuring Kartik Aaryan alongside Kiara Advani. The third film once again stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead, this time paired with Tripti Dimri. This engaging horror-comedy is sure to appeal to everyone. If you missed it in cinemas, now is the perfect time to catch up.
Black Mirror Thronglets game Netflix
3/5 Mismatched has returned with its third season. The new season continues to star Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. The third season comprises eight episodes. If you're into romantic dramas, you should definitely give this one a watch. Do note, however, that you cannot watch Season 3 directly, as it is a follow-up to Seasons 1 and 2. Start with Season 1 if you haven't already. (Netflix)
image caption
4/5 Reply 1988: If you're in the mood for a K-drama with a touch of comedy, Reply 1988 is a must-watch. It tells the story of a group of childhood friends back in 1988 in Seoul, Korea. This limited series has 20 episodes and doesn’t require too much commitment. However, be aware that the episodes are on the longer side, averaging more than an hour and a half each. Some episodes may be slightly shorter, but most run close to this duration. (netflix)
image caption
5/5 Selection Day: If you're looking for something inspirational, Selection Day, which was first released in 2018, is a great choice. It tells the story of two teenage cricket prodigies on a quest to challenge the system and find their footing in India's cricketing landscape. It is an inspiring limited series with 12 episodes and is definitely a must-watch. (Netflix)
Black Mirror Thronglets game Netflix
icon View all Images
Netflix has turned a Black Mirror concept into reality with the release of the Thronglets mobile game. (Netflix)

What happens when a fictional game from a sci-fi series steps into real life? Netflix answers that question by turning one of its “Black Mirror” concepts into a mobile game that viewers can now download and play. As the new season of Black Mirror arrives with six different stories focused on technology, Netflix has launched a mobile game inspired by one of the episodes.

Episode Tie-In Game Now Playable

The episode, titled Plaything, stars Peter Capaldi and features a game called Thronglets. In the show, this game plays a central role in the plot. Now, the same title has become available in the real world, created by Netflix's in-house Night School Studio. The game lets players interact with yellow digital creatures that rely on constant attention and care.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched series worldwide this week, from crime dramas to documentaries

The gameplay begins with simple interactions. Players must keep the creatures alive and meet their growing needs. As the game progresses, these creatures multiply, making resource management a tougher task. They can also collect resources, unlock new tools and buildings, and explore fresh areas, building their own little world under the player's guidance.

Game with a Darker Twist

However, the game does not stay within the boundaries of a basic pet simulator. In a twist true to Black Mirror's tone, the creatures are aware of their surroundings and directly engage with the player. For instance, if a player starts chopping trees for resources, a creature may suggest using bones instead, which could lead to sacrificing fellow creatures. This presents moral decisions that add complexity to the experience.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2: Full list of exclusive games confirmed for 2025 and beyond release

Netflix described the game as “subversive” in the context of the episode, even claiming in the show's universe that it was shut down mid-development due to potential dangers. Now, in real life, it's freely available to download for any Netflix subscriber with an Android or iOS device.

Also read: GTA 6 and Switch 2 set to boost game spending despite rising global import tariffs: Report

This game release also aligns with Netflix's broader gaming strategy. The platform recently shared plans to focus on four key areas: narrative-based games tied to original shows, titles for younger audiences, party games, and mainstream content. Thronglets falls under the narrative tie-in category and could indicate how Netflix plans to bridge its entertainment and gaming content moving forward.

Subscribers can now explore the world of Thronglets through the Netflix app and also check out a detailed game guide released alongside the title.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 09:20 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2: Full list of exclusive games confirmed for 2025 and beyond release
GTA 6 and Switch 2

GTA 6 and Switch 2 set to boost game spending despite rising global import tariffs: Report
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, expected price, games, key features and more
GTA 6 price

Leaked GTA 6 price sparks debate: Could Rockstar's next game set a new price standard?
Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass may add GTA 5 in April to prepare players for GTA 6 launch - Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets