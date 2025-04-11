Netflix rolls out ‘Black Mirror’ based mobile game: Here’s what it has to offer

What happens when a fictional game from a sci-fi series steps into real life? Netflix answers that question by turning one of its “Black Mirror” concepts into a mobile game that viewers can now download and play. As the new season of Black Mirror arrives with six different stories focused on technology, Netflix has launched a mobile game inspired by one of the episodes.

Episode Tie-In Game Now Playable

The episode, titled Plaything, stars Peter Capaldi and features a game called Thronglets. In the show, this game plays a central role in the plot. Now, the same title has become available in the real world, created by Netflix's in-house Night School Studio. The game lets players interact with yellow digital creatures that rely on constant attention and care.

The gameplay begins with simple interactions. Players must keep the creatures alive and meet their growing needs. As the game progresses, these creatures multiply, making resource management a tougher task. They can also collect resources, unlock new tools and buildings, and explore fresh areas, building their own little world under the player's guidance.

Game with a Darker Twist

However, the game does not stay within the boundaries of a basic pet simulator. In a twist true to Black Mirror's tone, the creatures are aware of their surroundings and directly engage with the player. For instance, if a player starts chopping trees for resources, a creature may suggest using bones instead, which could lead to sacrificing fellow creatures. This presents moral decisions that add complexity to the experience.

Netflix described the game as “subversive” in the context of the episode, even claiming in the show's universe that it was shut down mid-development due to potential dangers. Now, in real life, it's freely available to download for any Netflix subscriber with an Android or iOS device.

This game release also aligns with Netflix's broader gaming strategy. The platform recently shared plans to focus on four key areas: narrative-based games tied to original shows, titles for younger audiences, party games, and mainstream content. Thronglets falls under the narrative tie-in category and could indicate how Netflix plans to bridge its entertainment and gaming content moving forward.

Subscribers can now explore the world of Thronglets through the Netflix app and also check out a detailed game guide released alongside the title.