Netflix to offer free access to 'Squid Game: Unleashed' mobile game for non-subscribers at launch

Netflix is shaking things up by offering its highly anticipated "Squid Game: Unleashed" battle royale game for free, breaking its usual paywall strategy for non-subscribers.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 13 2024, 19:20 IST
Netflix will offer its upcoming "Squid Game: Unleashed" video game for free to non-subscribers. (Netflix)

Netflix has announced a significant shift in its mobile gaming strategy by making its upcoming "Squid Game" battle royale title available to non-subscribers for free at The Game Awards. This move breaks the company's tradition of restricting access to its expanding mobile game library to subscribers only.

Squid Game Unleashed: Free Access for a Limited Time

The streaming platform revealed this decision at The Game Awards on Thursday, unveiling that “Squid Game: Unleashed” will be accessible to everyone for a limited time starting December 17. Players can pre-register for the game in advance.

Also read: Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, not The Last of Us 3, is PlayStation's next big game; Naughty Dog unveils trailer

Also read
Alain Tascan, president of games at Netflix, explained, “We're inviting everyone into the chaos this holiday season. Squid Game is Netflix's most-watched series ever, and we want everyone around the world to be able to take part in its return by making Unleashed available to everyone.”

Iconic Challenges from the Series

Based on the global hit series, the mobile game drops players into well-known challenges from the show, such as Red Light, Green Light and the Glass Bridge. The battle royale game will be free of ads and in-app purchases, regardless of whether players are Netflix subscribers or not, and will be available on both iOS and Android devices. Netflix has not disclosed how long non-subscribers can play the game at no cost.

Also read: The Witcher 4 trailer premieres at The Game Awards 2024. It is packing one huge surprise

If users are Netflix subscribers, they will not only have access to "Squid Game: Unleashed" but also to other games like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, with the same ad-free, in-app purchase-free experience.

In the game, players will face fast-paced, competitive rounds that feature iconic challenges from the series, along with new games inspired by childhood activities. Netflix has described the gameplay as "heart-pounding action and brutal competition," where players must outlast their opponents in deadly tournaments. It invites players to test their skills in each twisted round, hoping to survive until the end.

Also read: The Game Awards 2024: Astrobot wins Game of the Year – Check list of winners and major reveals

This free offering marks a significant change in Netflix's approach to gaming, as the company continues to expand its gaming catalog. The announcement also coincided with new footage from Squid Game Season 2, which was revealed at The Game Awards in Los Angeles.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 19:20 IST
