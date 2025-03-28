New games, features, and surprises: Everything Nintendo revealed at March 2025 Direct event

As Nintendo prepares to unveil the highly anticipated Switch 2 next week, the company took the opportunity to showcase fresh updates and exciting titles during its March 2025 Nintendo Direct event. The livestream focused on the original Switch, with new game footage, features, and even a glimpse of what's to come with the next console. Here's a breakdown of the key announcements from the event.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Nintendo presented new footage for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, an action-adventure game developed by Retro Studios. The protagonist, Samus, now comes with a set of enhanced abilities. These skills allow players to interact with the environment in innovative ways, such as opening doors, operating mechanisms, and adjusting beam trajectories. While the game is slated for a 2025 launch, specific release dates are still under wraps.

No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files

Fans of the AI: The Somnium Files series will get another puzzle mystery game with No Sleep for Kaname Date. The protagonist embarks on a search for Iris, an internet idol caught in a mysterious escape game. The game is set to release on July 25, 2025.

Monument Valley

Monument Valley 1 and 2, two critically acclaimed puzzle games, are coming to the Switch on April 15, 2025. In addition, Monument Valley 3 will be available on the handheld console later this year, offering a new chapter in the beloved series.

Tamagotchi Plaza

A new version of the Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop, Tamagotchi Plaza will bring over 100 virtual pets to the Switch. Set to launch on June 27, this game will offer various mini-games, allowing players to interact with their Tamagotchis and explore different areas.

Pokemon Legends Z-A

Nintendo also shared a fresh trailer for Pokemon Legends Z-A, revealing new Pokémon and potential game modes. Although the game's release date is still unknown, the trailer built excitement among fans, hinting at more surprises to come.

Virtual Game Cards and Nintendo Today App

In a move to enhance gaming convenience, Nintendo introduced Virtual Game Cards. This feature lets players transfer games between consoles by virtually ejecting and loading them. Available next month, this system aims to streamline the game-sharing experience. Additionally, Nintendo unveiled the Nintendo Today app, designed to keep users informed with daily updates about Nintendo content and events.

Disney Villains Cursed Cafe

Lastly, Disney Villains Cursed Cafe, a visual novel game where players mix potions for some of Disney's most infamous characters, is now available. To cap off the stream, Shigeru Miyamoto introduced Nintendo Today, a new app designed to deliver daily updates and Nintendo-related content directly to users' smartphones.