New God of War side-story set in Greek Mythology expected to be released later this year

A new God of War game, set in Greek mythology, could be on the horizon. Here's what we know about the upcoming release this year.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 24 2025, 15:17 IST
A new God of War game, set in Greek mythology, may be released later this year. (Amazon)

A new God of War game, possibly a smaller spinoff, could launch later this year. This comes as the series celebrates its 20th anniversary, with a new free update for God of War Ragnarök commemorating the milestone. Despite the celebration, developer Santa Monica Studio has remained silent about its next project since releasing the Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarök in 2023. There have been rumours circulating about a remaster of older titles in the series, but new reports suggest something different may be in the works.

New Greek Mythology Side-Story (Rumoured)

The latest information points to the development of a new “side-story project” set within the original Greek mythology, rather than a remaster collection. This claim comes from well-known industry insider Jeff Grubb, who stated that the game will likely be released sometime in 2025. Grubb clarified on Bluesky that this project is not a remaster but an entirely new story within the established universe of Greek gods. He also confirmed that no details on a remaster collection had been shared with him, although sources suggested the announcement could coincide with the franchise's 20th anniversary.

Santa Monica Studio has yet to confirm the specifics of its upcoming projects. God of War Ragnarök wrapped up the Norse saga, which began with God of War in 2018. However, the series' creative director, Cory Barlog, has hinted at the possibility of exploring other mythologies in future instalments.

20th Anniversary Celebrations

On March 22, Sony marked the 20th anniversary of the franchise with new merchandise, an exhibition, and a free update for God of War Ragnarök. The Dark Odyssey Collection update, available for players, introduces new skins, weapon appearances, armour sets, and more to the game.

While this anniversary celebration shines a light on the franchise's past, Sony has yet to make any official announcements regarding the next God of War game. In January, the company cancelled two live-service projects in development, one of which was believed to be a God of War title. Furthermore, rumours suggest Santa Monica Studio is also working on a new intellectual property, though details remain unconfirmed.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 15:16 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets