New GTA Online DLC likely dropping today, with fresh missions and vehicles incoming

Rockstar Games is preparing to release new downloadable content (DLC) for GTA Online, likely on March 4, 2025, following a recent teaser in the game. The update is expected to focus on Oscar Guzman's return in a new storyline titled Oscar Guzman Flies Again, with the possibility of new missions and vehicles.

In-Game Teaser Hints at Upcoming DLC

The hint was dropped through a message from RON in the game during the weekly update on February 21, 2025. The in-game text reads, “Did you hear the McKenzie Field Hangar's coming up for sale? That's Trevor's place! It's always been Trevor's place! I never did trust that Oscar a**hole. No loyalty! If you hear who ends up buying it let me know…”

Rockstar Games insider Tez2 took to X on February 20, 2025, to confirm the teaser's significance. According to Tez2, the message likely points to the Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC, drawing parallels with last year's Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update, which was teased a few weeks ahead of its release in March 2024.

Based on this pattern, Rockstar Games is expected to unveil the new DLC on March 4, 2025, making it the next major content drop for the multiplayer game. Players can anticipate the addition of the McKenzie Field Hangar, which may become available for purchase. This new location will likely play a central role in the story, potentially leading to fresh missions in the Agents of Sabotage narrative.

Possible New Vehicles in the Update

In addition to the new storyline, four unreleased vehicles might make their debut in the DLC. These include:

Eberhard Titan 250 D

Western Company Duster 300-H

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule

Invetero Coquette D5

Fans of the game can look forward to an official trailer unveiling soon, which will likely provide more details on the new content. Rockstar's announcement is anticipated to create more buzz as players prepare for the arrival of new features in the popular multiplayer title.