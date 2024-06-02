Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

In a recent interview, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, stirred up speculation about the future of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. While the eagerly awaited GTA 6 is still on the horizon, Zelnick dropped a surprising mention of GTA 7 during the TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

During the conference, when the host jokingly threw out the question, "GTA 7?" Zelnick's response caught attention. Though many interpreted it as a jest, it has sparked discussions about the potential trajectory of the beloved gaming series. Zelnick addressed concerns about the prolonged development cycles, emphasising that GTA 6 did not take as long to create as some might assume, hinting at the studio's ongoing projects.

Fan Speculation and Excitement

This subtle nod towards a potential GTA 7 has fueled excitement among fans, who are already speculating about possible settings for the next instalment. Some enthusiasts suggest locations like New York City or Las Venturas, areas that have either been underexplored or absent from previous titles.

Community Optimism and Calls for Caution

Zelnick's mention, coupled with the company's purported ambition to shorten development gaps, has left the community optimistic about the franchise's future. With GTA 6's extended development period and the decade-long gap since the release of GTA 5, the idea of a more expedited release schedule has garnered support. However, amidst the anticipation, there are voices urging caution, advocating for Rockstar Games to prioritise quality over haste in their game development process.

While the specifics remain shrouded in uncertainty and no official confirmation has been provided, the mere mention of GTA 7 has ignited fervent speculation and anticipation among fans eager to see where the next chapter of the iconic franchise will take them.