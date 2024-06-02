 Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview | Gaming News
Take-Two CEO hints at GTA 7 during interview, sparking excitement among fans. Speculation grows about potential locations and release timeline.

| Updated on: Jun 02 2024, 19:00 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 during interview, sparking excitement and speculation among fans. (Rockstar Games)

In a recent interview, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, stirred up speculation about the future of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. While the eagerly awaited GTA 6 is still on the horizon, Zelnick dropped a surprising mention of GTA 7 during the TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

During the conference, when the host jokingly threw out the question, "GTA 7?" Zelnick's response caught attention. Though many interpreted it as a jest, it has sparked discussions about the potential trajectory of the beloved gaming series. Zelnick addressed concerns about the prolonged development cycles, emphasising that GTA 6 did not take as long to create as some might assume, hinting at the studio's ongoing projects.

Also read: PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details

Fan Speculation and Excitement

This subtle nod towards a potential GTA 7 has fueled excitement among fans, who are already speculating about possible settings for the next instalment. Some enthusiasts suggest locations like New York City or Las Venturas, areas that have either been underexplored or absent from previous titles. 

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement

Community Optimism and Calls for Caution

Zelnick's mention, coupled with the company's purported ambition to shorten development gaps, has left the community optimistic about the franchise's future. With GTA 6's extended development period and the decade-long gap since the release of GTA 5, the idea of a more expedited release schedule has garnered support. However, amidst the anticipation, there are voices urging caution, advocating for Rockstar Games to prioritise quality over haste in their game development process.

Also read: GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

While the specifics remain shrouded in uncertainty and no official confirmation has been provided, the mere mention of GTA 7 has ignited fervent speculation and anticipation among fans eager to see where the next chapter of the iconic franchise will take them.

