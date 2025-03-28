Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Nintendo launches new Android app to keep users updated on Switch 2 and more

Nintendo has launched the Nintendo Today! App to deliver daily updates, event trackers, and more, while giving users a sneak peek into upcoming Switch 2 news.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 28 2025, 14:29 IST
Nintendo has launched a new app called Nintendo Today to deliver Switch 2 updates, game news, event alerts and more. (Nintendo)

Nintendo has introduced a new app called Nintendo Today! that is now available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. While the company is working on the much-anticipated Switch 2, it remains committed to supporting its original Nintendo Switch console. The app aims to keep users informed about the latest developments in the Nintendo world.

Nintendo Today! App: Key Features

The Nintendo Today! app comes with several features designed to enhance the user experience. One key feature is an animated calendar, which users can personalise with themes based on popular Nintendo franchises like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing. Additionally, the app allows users to create customisable calendar widgets in different sizes to display on their home screens for easy access to upcoming events and updates.

Another notable feature of the app is the provision of daily updates. Nintendo Today! ensures users stay informed with the latest news, including updates about the upcoming Switch 2, game news, videos, and comics. The app listing mentions that there may be additional content available in the feed, though it does not provide further specifics.

The app also includes an event tracker that provides information on important events, such as Nintendo Direct presentations, game release dates, in-game events, and more. This feature offers a convenient way for users to stay up-to-date with Nintendo's plans.

To use the Nintendo Today! app, Android users must have Android 9 or later installed, while iOS users need to be running iOS 16.0 or newer versions.

Nintendo Hints at Switch 2 Edition Games

In related news, following today's Nintendo Direct stream, Nintendo made an unexpected announcement regarding the Switch 2. The company revealed that “Switch 2 Edition” games will be available for the new system, as part of their new Virtual Game Card system. The system, launching next month, will allow users to share digital games with their families, making digital games function similarly to physical cartridges. However, the fine print of the system's details clarifies that Switch 2 exclusive games can only be played on the Switch 2 console.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 14:28 IST
