Nintendo Switch 2: Full list of exclusive games confirmed for 2025 and beyond release

Nintendo has confirmed a lineup of exclusive games for the upcoming Switch 2, with several highly anticipated titles set to launch in 2025 and beyond. These games promise to take advantage of the console's new features, such as enhanced chat and camera capabilities. Among the confirmed titles is a new Mario Kart game, as well as The Duskbloods, a multiplayer game developed by FromSoftware.

The next few months are packed with upcoming games for the Switch 2, including exclusives like Kirby Air Riders, alongside remastered versions of popular titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom specifically designed for the Switch 2. By the end of the year, gamers can expect to see new entries on the best Nintendo Switch games list.

List of Confirmed Switch 2 Exclusives

Nintendo has released a list of confirmed exclusive titles for the Switch 2, including both entirely new games and upgraded versions of older titles. Some of the most exciting games in this lineup are set to release in 2025. Below is a list of key titles confirmed for the console:

Mario Kart World – June 5, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour – June 5, 2025

Survival Kids – June 5, 2025

Donkey Kong Bananza – July 17, 2025

Drag x Drive – Summer 2025

Kirby Air Riders – TBC 2025

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – TBC 2025

The Duskbloods – TBC 2026

Switch 2 Editions of Popular Titles

Additionally, several Nintendo Switch 2 editions of popular titles are confirmed, including:

Civilization 7 – June 5, 2025

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – June 5, 2025

Breath of the Wild – June 5, 2025

Tears of the Kingdom – June 5, 2025

Tamagotchi Plaza – June 27, 2025

Shadow Labyrinth – July 18, 2025

Super Mario Party Jamboree – July 24, 2025

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – August 28, 2025

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – August 28, 2025

Hades 2 – TBC (Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch exclusive)

Major Titles to Watch Out For

Among the most anticipated new releases is The Duskbloods, a multiplayer game from Bloodborne and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware. Set to launch in 2026, this game promises a unique PvPvE experience, though further details remain scarce.

Also highly anticipated is Mario Kart World, which arrives on June 5, 2025. It introduces a new interconnected map, allowing players to explore off-track areas and race with up to 24 players.

Other notable exclusives include Survival Kids, a revival of a classic GameBoy title, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, a guide to the console's new features. The upcoming titles highlight the versatility of the Nintendo Switch 2, offering something for every gamer.