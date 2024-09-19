 Nintendo Switch 2 images allegedly leaked: Magnetic Joy-Cons, 8-inch display coming? | Gaming News
Nintendo Switch 2's alleged images are out in the wild. Here's what could be in store for gamers next year, when it launches.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 19 2024, 12:43 IST
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 could be a lot like the current Nintendo Switch. (Pexels)

Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the popular Nintendo Switch, has been in the works for some time now. It is said to be much more powerful—allowing for Nintendo's magic to shine with greater fidelity and higher frame rates. However, the Japanese giant has been tight-lipped about the console, only confirming its existence and stating that it is scheduled for a reveal within this fiscal year—meaning before March 2025.

While Nintendo has remained quiet, new purported renders of what appears to be the Switch 2 have leaked—offering a glimpse of what the console could end up looking like. According to VGC, the images, which first leaked on Reddit, were sourced from a Chinese social media site and show a console that closely resembles the current Switch, with a few notable exceptions.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to outshine iPhone 16 Pro in key design feature - Details here

Nintendo Switch 2 Images Reportedly Leaked—Here's What It Could Look Like

Based on the leaked renders, the Nintendo Switch 2 could feature an 8-inch display, magnetically attached Joy-Cons, and USB-C ports on both the top and bottom of the console.

If these images turn out to be real, it would make sense, as the Switch has already been a hugely successful console for Nintendo, with over 100 million units sold. Maintaining a familiar design and the Switch's hybrid form factor could benefit its successor. That said, the images should be taken with a pinch of salt until Nintendo officially reveals the Switch 2, or whatever the company decides to call it. As things stand, it should only be a matter of months before Nintendo unveils the console, especially with Sony back in the news following the announcement of the PS5 Pro.

After Huawei Mate XT, Samsung gears up for rollable and tri-fold smartphones

Report Suggests Switch 2 Images Could Be Genuine

VGC's sources indicate that while they haven't seen the console themselves, the images align with what they were briefed about regarding Nintendo's plans. The report also suggests that the Nintendo Switch 2 could feature 12GB RAM, HDMI 2.1, and 256GB of storage—significantly more than the 32GB of the original Switch. Additionally, the console is expected to have an LCD screen rather than an OLED panel, in order to keep production costs down.

iPhone 16 Pro to go on sale soon, but if you're one of these users, you should skip it

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 12:43 IST
