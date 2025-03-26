Nintendo Switch 2 launching in June with three-phase game rollout: Here’s what fans can expect

Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 console, set for release this year, is generating buzz with its unconventional approach to its game lineup. A new report reveals a three-phase release strategy that will span its first year. While fans eagerly await news on new entries from favourite franchises and third-party collaborations, the timing of these releases remains unclear.

Three-Phase Launch Plan

According to Insider Gaming, the first phase of the launch will centre around first-party titles, aligning with the console's initial rollout. The second phase, expected between October and November, will introduce third-party games, although specific titles remain unconfirmed. The final phase will coincide with the 2025 holiday season, but whether this phase will focus on major first-party releases, third-party games, or a mix is still unknown.

Fans Reactions on Nintendo's Strategy

The three-phase strategy has sparked debate among fans, with many questioning the decision to delay third-party titles until months after the console's launch. A Reddit user, Tolucawarden01, expressed concerns, stating, "Why would they not want to bolster their launch lineup? Waiting 4 - 5 months for major [third-party] games seems like a horrible idea." Some users suggest that dev kits have already been sent to developers, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Despite the mixed reactions, Insider Gaming has a history of reliable reporting, and these details have surfaced from discussions at the recent Game Developers Conference (GDC). However, fans are advised to remain cautious until Nintendo provides official announcements.

As the release of the Switch 2 approaches, anticipation is rising. Rumours swirl around the possibility of another Nintendo Direct in March, with the main Switch 2-focused Direct scheduled for April 2. Additionally, there is speculation that Metroid Prime 4 might make an appearance at the Direct, although its long development cycle has left its release timeline uncertain.

With only a few months left before launch, Nintendo fans are hoping for official updates on the Switch 2 and the titles that will arrive alongside it.