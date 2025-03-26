Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Nintendo Switch 2 launching in June with three-phase game rollout: Here’s what fans can expect

Nintendo Switch 2 launching in June with three-phase game rollout: Here’s what fans can expect

Nintendo’s upcoming Switch 2 release is stirring excitement with a unique three-phase game rollout strategy. Here’s what fans can expect from the console’s launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 26 2025, 13:02 IST
Top 2024 Nintendo Switch games you can't miss: From Zelda to Paper Mario and more
Nintendo Switch 2
1/8 The Nintendo Switch is approaching its eighth anniversary, with rumours pointing to a new console release in 2025. While it’s nearing the end of its lifecycle, there’s still plenty of great gaming to enjoy on the Switch. Here’s a list of standout games from 2024 to check out. (Unsplash)
2/8 Bakeru: This charming platformer has been underappreciated but is a must-play for fans of Nintendo 64-style 3D platformers. You play as Bakeru, a boy from the Tanuki clan. Armed with a taiko drum and transformation powers, you battle spirits across Japan, collecting themed souvenirs and tackling quirky challenges along the way. (Nintendo)
3/8 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Zelda fans rejoice! For the first time, Zelda takes centre stage in her own adventure. With her special echo wand, she can capture and summon copies of objects and enemies to solve puzzles and defeat foes. The adorable art style adds a unique flair to this inventive take on the classic Zelda formula. (Nintendo)
4/8 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: This remastered GameCube classic has been reintroduced on the Switch with its beloved cast and engaging RPG gameplay. Players must use timing-based attacks while trying to keep the audience entertained during battles. The updated version brings this cult favourite to a new generation of players. (Nintendo)
5/8 Super Mario Party Jamboree:  Super Mario Party Jamboree adds fresh gameplay elements while preserving the fun. The buddy system lets players team up with characters who can assist or hinder them. Extra-large mini-games and a Pro variant make this an exciting addition to the Mario Party series. (Nintendo)
6/8 Animal Well: A mysterious pixelated 2D platformer, Animal Well offers open-world exploration and Mario-like jumping puzzles. With no guides to follow, players must discover its secrets on their own, blending exploration with a sense of mystery that will keep players guessing. (Nintendo)
7/8 Neva: Neva is an emotional indie title from the developer of Gris. Players care for a baby fox in a visually stunning world. The game’s emotional depth, especially for parents, offers a poignant experience sure to resonate with many. (Nintendo)
8/8 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: This 2024 release combines side-scrolling Metroidvania and Soulslike elements. Despite Ubisoft’s decision to disband the development team, the game’s challenging combat, expansive world, and player-friendly tools- like pinned screenshots to the map, ensure it remains a standout title. (Nintendo)
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch in June with a unique three-phase rollout for games. (REUTERS)

Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 console, set for release this year, is generating buzz with its unconventional approach to its game lineup. A new report reveals a three-phase release strategy that will span its first year. While fans eagerly await news on new entries from favourite franchises and third-party collaborations, the timing of these releases remains unclear.

Three-Phase Launch Plan

According to Insider Gaming, the first phase of the launch will centre around first-party titles, aligning with the console's initial rollout. The second phase, expected between October and November, will introduce third-party games, although specific titles remain unconfirmed. The final phase will coincide with the 2025 holiday season, but whether this phase will focus on major first-party releases, third-party games, or a mix is still unknown.

Also read: 5 Top PlayStation emulators for Android to relive classic games anytime, anywhere

Fans Reactions on Nintendo's Strategy

The three-phase strategy has sparked debate among fans, with many questioning the decision to delay third-party titles until months after the console's launch. A Reddit user, Tolucawarden01, expressed concerns, stating, "Why would they not want to bolster their launch lineup? Waiting 4 - 5 months for major [third-party] games seems like a horrible idea." Some users suggest that dev kits have already been sent to developers, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Also read: GTA 6: Ex-Rockstar designer reveals key challenges in open world games and how to keep players engaged

Despite the mixed reactions, Insider Gaming has a history of reliable reporting, and these details have surfaced from discussions at the recent Game Developers Conference (GDC). However, fans are advised to remain cautious until Nintendo provides official announcements.

Also read: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date expected to be announced soon

As the release of the Switch 2 approaches, anticipation is rising. Rumours swirl around the possibility of another Nintendo Direct in March, with the main Switch 2-focused Direct scheduled for April 2. Additionally, there is speculation that Metroid Prime 4 might make an appearance at the Direct, although its long development cycle has left its release timeline uncertain.

With only a few months left before launch, Nintendo fans are hoping for official updates on the Switch 2 and the titles that will arrive alongside it.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 13:01 IST
