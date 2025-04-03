Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5: Features, game lineup, pricing, and more details revealed
Nintendo has announced the Switch 2, featuring upgraded controls, a larger HDR display, and new games. Here’s everything about its release date, features, pricing, and more.
Nintendo has officially announced the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, set to launch on June 5, 2025. The new console is designed to offer gamers a more advanced experience with key upgrades in display, controls, and sound. A lineup of exclusive titles has also been revealed, adding to the excitement. Pre-orders for the Switch 2 are expected to open soon.
The Nintendo Switch 2 introduces a 7.2-inch LCD screen that supports HDR, offering a more compact and portable design than its predecessor. The new console comes with upgraded left and right sticks and introduces mouse-like functionality for certain games. A new C-Button has been added, which facilitates real-time voice chat, similar to popular platforms like Discord.
Nintendo Switch 2: Key Specifications and Features
The Switch 2 is equipped with built-in 3D sound and a microphone for voice chat, enhancing the multiplayer gaming experience. Storage capacity has been increased, and the console includes two USB-C ports, along with support for microSD Express cards. The docking station now supports 4K gaming with HDR and includes a cooling fan to maintain optimal performance during extended play.
[任天堂HP]「Nintendo Switch 2」の公式サイトを公開しました。— 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) April 2, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 の特徴やゲームチャットをはじめとした各種機能、本体・ソフトのラインナップなどさまざまな情報を掲載しています。#NintendoSwitch2https://t.co/zJ1xIOa6mzhttps://t.co/zJ1xIOa6mz
Game Lineup for Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo has confirmed an exciting selection of both first-party and third-party titles for the new console. First-party games include Super Mario Party Jamboree, along with enhanced versions of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Additionally, Mario Kart World will launch exclusively for the Switch 2.
For third-party games, titles such as Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Hades 2, Street Fighter 6, Hogwarts Legacy, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Hitman: World of Assassination, Bravely Default: Flying Fairy, Project 007, and Yakuza Zero will be available on the new system.
Nintendo has also confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online will be compatible with the Switch 2, allowing access to a library of classic games, including Wind Waker from the GameCube era.
Nintendo Switch 2: Pricing and Availability
The pricing details for the Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced during the next Nintendo Direct on April 17, 2025. However, preliminary information on Nintendo's U.S. website reveals that the Switch 2 will be priced at $450. Other accessories, such as the Joy-Cons, will cost $90, and the Switch 2 Pro Controller will be available for $80. Mario Kart World is priced at $80, while Donkey Kong Bonanza will be sold for $70.
In Japan, a multilingual SKU will be offered alongside a cheaper, Japan-only model, priced at 49,980 yen (approximately $333). Travelers to Japan may want to consider purchasing the Switch 2 locally for a potential cost-saving opportunity.
In addition to the console, a new Pro Controller with improved grip and haptic feedback will be released to enhance the gaming experience.
