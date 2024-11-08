Nintendo Switch 2: Leaks, rumours, and what we know about the next big console so far

The gaming world is buzzing with anticipation as the successor to the Nintendo Switch edges closer to reality. After over seven years, Nintendo fans are eager to find out what the company has in store for its next big release. Although Nintendo remains tight-lipped, several leaks and rumours have surfaced, giving us glimpses of what the new console might bring.

The Name: Not Likely to Be “Switch 2”

While the company has yet to confirm an official name, it is highly unlikely that the new handheld will carry the “Switch 2” moniker. Nintendo has historically avoided using numerical names for its consoles, preferring a more creative approach. So, don't be surprised if the successor adopts a completely different name when it finally hits the market.

Backward Compatibility for Switch Games

One thing that has been confirmed is that the new console will support backward compatibility. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa recently revealed that the Switch successor will allow players to enjoy their existing Switch games on the new device. However, it remains unclear whether accessories such as the Joy-Con controllers will be compatible with the new console.

Will the New Console Retain Its Hybrid Nature?

The question on many gamers' minds is whether the upcoming console will retain the hybrid nature of the original Switch, which can be used as both a handheld and a home console. While nothing is official, sources suggest that the new system will likely follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, allowing players to seamlessly transition between portable and docked modes.

Physical or Digital: What's the Future of Switch Games?

Despite rumours suggesting that the Switch 2 may embrace a fully digital future, Nintendo is not likely to ditch physical copies. The company has always focused on physical game sales, and rumours indicate that the Switch successor will still include a cartridge slot for game cards, ensuring that fans of physical media can continue their collection.

Expected Power and Performance Levels

As for the power of the new system, leaked internal communications from a 2022 meeting between Nintendo and Activision suggest that the Switch successor could compete with consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in terms of performance. Furthermore, recent reports have revealed that the system could feature Unreal Engine 5 support, ray-tracing, and NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling technology, as demonstrated with the game The Matrix Awakens.

When can Fans Expect the Switch Successor?

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch successor is under development but remains tight-lipped about its release date. It is expected to launch sometime during the fiscal year that ends in March 2025. With the holiday season fast approaching, it seems unlikely that the console will debut before the end of the year. However, all eyes are on Nintendo as fans eagerly await further announcements.