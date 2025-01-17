Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design

The Nintendo Switch 2 is here, with a bigger, more mature, and more practical design than before. Here are the details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 17 2025, 11:01 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 is much larger than the OG Switch. (Nintendo)

Nintendo, on January 16, finally gave the world a first look at the Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the widely successful Nintendo Switch, which was released back in 2017. The new console continues to be a hybrid with removable Joy-Cons, but there are several notable differences in design. This time, Nintendo appears to have taken a more mature approach to the console's aesthetics. Gone are the bright Joy-Cons, replaced by sleek black ones. Here is everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 so far.

Nintendo Takes A More Mature Approach With the Switch 2

Nintendo did not use a Nintendo Direct to reveal the Switch 2's design. Instead, they opted to release a simple trailer across their social media platforms.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The trailer showcases a design similar to the original Switch but with a larger overall console. Instead of brightly coloured Joy-Cons, this time they are black with subtle accents of blue and orange.

One significant change is how the Joy-Cons attach to the console. They now seem to snap on magnetically, unlike the original Switch, where you had to slide them into place. Additionally, there is a new button under the home button on the right Joy-Con. Its function remains unknown.

The Joy-Cons reportedly attach magnetically to the main console unit. (Nintendo)
The Joy-Cons reportedly attach magnetically to the main console unit. (Nintendo)

The kickstand has also been redesigned. It is now much wider, occupying the entire back of the console. This will likely make it sturdier compared to the original Switch and the Switch OLED.

Also, the console now includes a new USB-C port on the top, alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack. The buttons appear larger, likely due to the increased size of the console. The overall finish seems to be matte, similar to the original Switch. The back of the console features a Nintendo Switch 2 logo.

The trailer also confirms the inclusion of a dock and the ability to use Joy-Cons as a single controller, much like the original Switch.

Another thing worth pointing out is that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Switch games. This means you will be able to enjoy the library of critically acclaimed hits on the new console as well.

Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Date

As for the release date, Nintendo has not yet provided a specific timeline but has indicated a vague launch window in 2025. No launch titles have been announced yet, though the trailer briefly shows what appears to be a new Mario Kart game running on the Switch 2.

Nintendo has confirmed a new Nintendo Direct scheduled for 2nd April 2025, during which the company will reveal full details about the console.

For those curious about availability, Nintendo has not announced plans to launch the Switch 2 in markets like India. The initial list of locations in Asia, where the company would showcase the console, includes Seoul, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Tokyo. As with the original Switch, Indians may need to rely on grey market channels to get their hands on the console.

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 11:00 IST
