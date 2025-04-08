Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, expected price, games, key features and more

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, expected price, games, key features and more

Nintendo Switch 2 is confirmed to launch on June 5. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming console.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Apr 08 2025, 13:52 IST
Nintendo has confirmed the launch of the Switch 2 in June, with new features, and an improved gaming experience on the horizon. (Nintendo)

After dominating the gaming world for seven years, the original Nintendo Switch is making way for its successor. The highly anticipated Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, bringing a fresh wave of excitement to fans and gamers alike. The reveal came on April 2, during a Nintendo Direct presentation that provided a wealth of details on the upcoming console. From its price point and release date to new game-sharing features, here's everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2: Price and Release Date

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be available for $450 in the U.S. on June 5, with a special $500 bundle that includes a digital copy of Mario Kart World, a game valued at $80. This marks a price increase from the original Switch, which launched at $300 in 2017. Although a higher price is expected, some speculate that recent tariffs on Chinese imports could have influenced the cost. Preorders for the Switch 2 will open on April 9, but the initial launch was delayed due to ongoing tariff concerns.

Also read
Nintendo Switch 2: GameShare and New Features (Expected)

A major highlight of the Switch 2 is the introduction of the GameShare program. This feature allows players to share digital games between multiple Switch consoles. Games will now be treated as Virtual Game Cards, which can be loaded, ejected, and shared between accounts in the same Nintendo family group. The system also supports game lending, allowing users to share titles for two weeks before they automatically return to the original owner. This update will come to the current Switch models in late April and will be available on the Switch 2 upon its release.

Switch 2: Key Specifications

While the Switch 2 won't match the raw power of the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, it still offers impressive capabilities. The console supports 4K output with HDR when docked and 1080p on its screen. Powered by a custom Nvidia chipset, the Switch 2 features 256GB of storage, wireless LAN, and Bluetooth support. Battery life varies from 2 to 6.5 hours, depending on usage, and it charges in about three hours while in Sleep mode.

Nintendo Switch 2: Games Launches (Expected)

Several games have already been confirmed for the Switch 2's launch, including Mario Kart World, Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and Street Fighter 6, among others. Expect more announcements leading up to the June release.

With all these exciting updates, the Switch 2 promises to bring a new era of portable gaming with enhanced features and an ever-expanding library of games.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 13:52 IST
