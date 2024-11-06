Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Switch games, company confirms. Here’s what we know

Nintendo has officially announced that the successor of the Nintendo Switch will be backward compatible with current Nintendo Switch games

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 06 2024, 15:48 IST
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 could be a lot like the current Nintendo Switch. (Pexels)

If you have been eagerly waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2, you'll be pleased to know that Nintendo has officially announced that the successor of the Nintendo Switch will be backward compatible with current Nintendo Switch games. What this means is that you'll be able to enjoy the critically acclaimed Nintendo Switch library of games on the next Nintendo console as well. This news comes from Nintendo's President, Shuntaro Furukawa, who announced it at Nintendo's Corporate Management Policy Briefing.

Nintendo Announces Backwards Compatibility Support, Switch Online For Nintendo Switch 2

At today's briefing, Nintendo confirmed that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor as well.

“At today's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well,” Nintendo's Shuntaro Furukawa, said. 

He added, “Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date.”

Nintendo Switch 2: What We Know So Far

It's interesting to note that Nintendo has not officially revealed the name of the Nintendo Switch successor, but it seems increasingly likely, given how popular the Switch brand has become, that it will be called the Switch 2. While the official name is still a mystery, we already know that the Nintendo Switch successor is expected to launch around March 2025.

As for the build, based on leaked images, it is speculated that the Nintendo Switch 2 could feature an 8-inch display with Joy-Cons that attach magnetically. It could also support USB-C ports on both the top and bottom of the console. The Nintendo Switch has already been a very successful console for Nintendo, and it would make sense for the company to maintain a design familiar to the Switch, continuing with the hybrid form factor, which could benefit the successor as well.

Regarding specifications, the Nintendo Switch 2 could feature 12GB of RAM, HDMI 2.1, 256GB of base storage, and may feature an LCD display instead of the OLED one seen on the current Nintendo Switch OLED.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 15:48 IST
