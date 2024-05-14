 Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details | Gaming News
Nintendo Switch enthusiasts can look forward to a thrilling lineup of releases in 2024, featuring beloved franchises and exciting new adventures. From familiar favorites like Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door to upcoming titles such as Battlecrush, there's something for every gamer to anticipate.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 14 2024, 09:56 IST
Get ready to embark on new adventures with the latest Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024. From classic favorites to innovative titles, there's excitement on the horizon for every gamer. (unsplash)

Nintendo Switch enthusiasts are gearing up for an eventful year ahead, as the gaming giant unveils its lineup for the latter half of 2024. With a blend of new releases and anticipated sequels, gamers have much to anticipate. Here's a concise rundown of what's on the horizon:

May Releases:

- Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is set to hit shelves on May 23, promising another exciting adventure in the beloved franchise.

- Joining the roster is World of Goo 2, slated for release on the same day, offering fans more of the innovative puzzle-solving gameplay that made the original a hit.

June Highlights:

- June kicks off with Monster Hunter Stories on June 14, followed by Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance on June 21, offering players diverse gaming experiences to delve into.

- On June 25, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble rolls onto the scene, promising nostalgic fun for fans of the series.

- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon and SpyXAnya: Operation Memories round out the month's releases on June 27 and June 28 respectively, offering fans of adventure and espionage something to look forward to.

Future Releases:

- Spring 2024 sees the launch of Battlecrush, adding another title to the Switch's library of multiplayer experiences.

- Meanwhile, The Plucky Squire and Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed are both slated for a 2024 release, though exact dates remain undisclosed.

- Notably absent from the release calendar are titles such as Hollow Knight Silksong and Metroid Prime 4, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates on their development and release timelines.

As the year progresses, Nintendo Switch owners can expect a diverse array of gaming experiences, from classic franchises to new adventures. While some titles boast confirmed release dates, others remain shrouded in mystery, heightening anticipation for what's to come in the ever-evolving world of gaming. Stay tuned for further updates as the gaming landscape continues to evolve.

First Published Date: 14 May, 09:56 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets