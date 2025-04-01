Nintendo teases new mouse-style feature for Switch 2 ahead of major reveal event tomorrow

With just hours remaining until Nintendo's deep dive into the Switch 2, the company has dropped another hint about the upcoming console. A new image surfaced on the Nintendo Today news app, which launched last week, giving a closer look at a rumoured feature that has not been officially revealed.

Nintendo Switch 2: New Joy-Con Feature Teased

The April 1 countdown post, titled "One Day to Go," displays the hybrid console in three modes - handheld, docked, and kickstand. However, it is the kickstand mode that has drawn attention. The image shared by Stealth40k (via Nintendo Life) seems to confirm speculation about a new functionality for the right Joy-Con. Reports have long suggested that at least one redesigned Joy-Con will include an optical sensor, similar to those found in computer mice.

Global Hype Around the Switch 2

Nintendo previously hinted at this feature in its January reveal trailer, where the Joy-Con was seen attached to a barrier, moving in a way that resembled a mouse. The company also holds patents that align with this rumoured mode, adding weight to the speculation.

While most users will only see the post on April 2, those in Japan and other regions ahead in time zones have already spotted it. Social media users have quickly spread the image, sparking discussions about how the feature might function in gameplay.

The current Nintendo Switch, which debuted in 2017, has sold over 150 million units, ranking it among the best-selling consoles in history. With anticipation building, the Switch 2 is expected to be in high demand. Unlike previous Nintendo consoles, which often introduced entirely new concepts, the Switch 2 follows a more iterative approach. The use of a numbered sequel for the first time in Nintendo's history suggests that the company is refining its existing design rather than reinventing it.

Confirmed Upgrades and What's Next

So far, the confirmed upgrades include a larger display, magnetic Joy-Con controllers, and a new colour scheme featuring black, blue, and orange. The redesigned dock is another addition, and leaks suggest that the internal hardware will be significantly more powerful than the original Switch. With the official unveiling set for April 2, fans are eager to see how these changes will shape the next generation of Nintendo gaming.