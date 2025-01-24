Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Jan 24 2025
GTA 5 is not on mobile platforms. (Rockstar Games)

Know someone who wants to download GTA 5 on their Android phone? You might want to let them know that GTA 5 isn't available on Android—or iPhone, for that matter. Unfortunately, many people are unaware of this and often attempt to download it on their phones, only to fall prey to scams and frauds. In the least harmful scenario, they might end up downloading malware or dangerous software onto their mobile phones. This issue primarily affects Android users. Here, we'll explain why you should never click on anything claiming to offer GTA 5 for download on an Android device.

GTA 5 is not on mobile—avoid downloading APKs

GTA 5 is not available on Android, and you should never attempt to download it. If you come across an online listing or a website advertising "GTA 5 APK" or "Download GTA 5," avoid it at all costs.

These are scams designed to target young people and vulnerable individuals who don't realise GTA 5 isn't available on mobile. GTA 5 is a game that almost everyone knows or has heard of. Scammers exploit this popularity, luring unsuspecting victims into downloading malicious APK files. These files can compromise your personal data, empty your bank accounts, and put your sensitive information at risk.

Are there any official GTA games on mobile?

If you're looking for a mobile open-world gaming experience, there's good news. Games like GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas are available on mobile through platforms such as the Google Play Store or Netflix Games.

So, if you want to play a GTA game on your phone, these are your best options. Forget about GTA 5—at least until Rockstar decides to officially port it to mobile. 

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 12:27 IST
