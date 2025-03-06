Patent suggests Nintendo Switch 2 could use smartphone as second display for classic DS games

A recent patent filing has unveiled potential features for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, hinting at an innovative accessory that could allow a smartphone to serve as a secondary display. This move could bring a revival of games originally developed for the Nintendo DS or Wii U, expanding the console's capabilities.

While Nintendo officially confirmed the Switch 2 with a trailer released in January, details about its technical specifications, games, and official release date are still under wraps. Industry insiders predict that more information will be available by early April.

How the Accessory Might Work

The patent, discovered by GameRant, outlines a smartphone mount accessory designed for the Switch 2. This magnetic holder would enable users to attach a smartphone to the device, which could be used in both portrait and landscape orientations. However, the patent does not clarify the specific use cases for the smartphone in conjunction with the main display of the Switch 2.

Using a smartphone as a secondary screen could offer exciting possibilities. It might allow for the revival of classic Nintendo DS titles, providing a way to emulate the dual-screen gameplay that made the handheld console famous. Similarly, games originally designed for the Wii U, which featured a controller with an integrated screen, could benefit from this setup.

Alternatively, the smartphone could be employed for voice communication, access to game manuals, or serve as a companion app. The patent also mentions the possibility of using the smartphone holder as a stand for the Switch 2. Despite these promising features, there is no confirmation that this accessory will ever be officially released.

Nintendo Prepares for Switch 2 Launch

In related news, the original Nintendo Switch is nearing its eighth anniversary, and Nintendo is preparing to launch what might be its final retail bundle before the release of the Switch 2. Starting March 10th, the company will offer a special bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch OLED model, a digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and a 3-month individual Nintendo Switch Online membership for $349.99. The bundle represents a savings of $67.98 compared to buying the items separately.

To celebrate “MAR10 Day,” Nintendo will also offer discounts on several Mario games, including Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and others, available at retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.