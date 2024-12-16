Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News PlayStation 30th anniversary: Win 30 months of free PS Plus subscription in exciting giveaway

PlayStation 30th anniversary: Win 30 months of free PS Plus subscription in exciting giveaway

Sony is celebrating PlayStation's 30th anniversary with a thrilling giveaway, offering 30 months of free PS Plus access to 30 lucky winners. Here's how to enter.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 16 2024, 16:03 IST
Get a chance to win 30 months of free PlayStation Plus to celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary. (AFP)

Sony is celebrating the 30th anniversary of PlayStation with an exciting opportunity for gamers to win 30 months of free PlayStation Plus access. In honor of this milestone, the company has launched a special promotion where 30 lucky winners will receive the extended subscription at no cost.

As part of the celebration, Sony has expanded the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalogue with several fan-favorite titles, including Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honour Among Thieves, and Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy. These games are now available for PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe members to enjoy.

Also read: Epic Games holiday sale: Claim 16 free games and enjoy huge discounts until January 2025

How to Enter the Giveaway

To participate in the giveaway, players must play one of the newly added Classic games on PlayStation Plus Premium before December 23. Current Premium members who play these games will automatically be entered into the sweepstakes. Not a subscriber yet? There is still time to sign up, start a Classic game, and qualify for the contest.

Also read: Rockstar Games teases possible Lester return in GTA 6 through intriguing GTA Online update message

Details about the sweepstakes include region-specific availability of games, as the titles in the Game Catalogue may vary depending on your location and the PS Plus plan. However, anyone in select countries can enter the giveaway without making a purchase. A subscription to PlayStation Plus is highly valued, especially with the monthly additions of new games, and the upcoming contest provides an extra incentive for players to engage.

Eligibility and Contest Details

To qualify for the chance to win 30 months of PlayStation Plus Premium, participants need to:

  • Have a PS Plus Premium subscription between December 10 and December 23
  • Play a game from the Classics Catalogue
  • Be located in one of the eligible countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, and several others

Also read: Netflix to offer free access to 'Squid Game: Unleashed' mobile game for non-subscribers at launch

With the cost of a PS Plus Premium subscription at $17.99 (approximately Rs. 1,526) per month, the 30-month prize offers significant savings. Alongside the sweepstakes, PlayStation Plus members can enjoy new free games every month. November's offerings included Death Note Killer Within and more, adding to the excitement of the subscription service.

While some titles will soon leave PS Plus, the introduction of these classic games and the ongoing sweepstakes ensure an exciting month for PlayStation enthusiasts.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 16:03 IST
