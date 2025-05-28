PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
PlayStation India has launched its 'Days of Play' sale, offering discounts on popular PS5 and PS4 games and accessories from 28 May to 11 June.
PlayStation India has launched its 'Days of Play' sale, offering discounts on a broad range of PS5 and PS4 games along with several accessories. The sale starts from today, May 28 and will continue until June 11, 2025. Shoppers can find deals at major retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Sony Centre, Vijay Sales, Blinkit, and others, subject to stock availability.
The sale features both recent releases and older titles, as well as some peripherals that rarely see discounts.
Here are the key discounts available during the sale:
PS5 Game Discounts
- Spider-Man 2: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
- Rise of the Ronin: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
- Gran Turismo 7: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
- God of War Ragnarök: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
- The Last of Us Part 1 Remake: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
- Returnal: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
- Demon's Souls: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
Other PS5 titles with price drops:
- Until Dawn: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 2,999
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 2,999
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
- LEGO Horizon Adventures: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 2,499
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,999
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,499
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,999
- Helldivers 2: Rs. 2,499 → Rs. 1,999
PS4 Game Discounts
- Gran Turismo 7: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
- God of War Ragnarök: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
- Horizon Forbidden West: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,999
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,999
- The Last of Us Part II: Rs. 2,499 → Rs. 1,499
- Days Gone: Rs. 2,499 → Rs. 1,499
- Detroit: Become Human: Rs. 2,499 → Rs. 1,499
- Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition: Rs. 1,999 → Rs. 1,499
- Uncharted Collection (Hits): Rs. 1,499 → Rs. 999
- The Last of Us Remastered (Hits): Rs. 1,499 → Rs. 999
- God of War (Hits): Rs. 1,499 → Rs. 999
- God of War 3 Remaster (Hits): Rs. 1,499 → Rs. 999
Discounts on Controllers, Headsets, and VR
- PS VR2 Standalone: Rs. 44,999 → Rs. 39,999
- Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds: Rs. 18,990 → Rs. 15,990
- DualSense Edge Controller (White & Midnight Black): Rs. 18,990 → Rs. 15,990
- DualSense Controllers (Metallic Blue/Red/Silver): Rs. 6,849 → Rs. 4,849
- DualSense Controllers (Chroma Collection): Rs. 6,849 → Rs. 4,849
- DualSense Controllers (White/Black/Ice Blue/Grey Camo/Cosmic Red): Rs. 6,390 → Rs. 4,390
These offers are consistent across online and offline stores, although stock may vary by retailer and platform. The 'Days of Play' sale presents an opportunity for gamers to purchase popular games and accessories at lower prices for a limited period.
