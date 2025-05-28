PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts

PlayStation India has launched its 'Days of Play' sale, offering discounts on a broad range of PS5 and PS4 games along with several accessories. The sale starts from today, May 28 and will continue until June 11, 2025. Shoppers can find deals at major retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Sony Centre, Vijay Sales, Blinkit, and others, subject to stock availability.

The sale features both recent releases and older titles, as well as some peripherals that rarely see discounts.

Here are the key discounts available during the sale:

PS5 Game Discounts

Spider-Man 2: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999

Rise of the Ronin: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999

Gran Turismo 7: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999

God of War Ragnarök: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999

The Last of Us Part 1 Remake: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999

Returnal: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999

Demon's Souls: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999

Other PS5 titles with price drops:

Until Dawn: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 2,999

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 2,999

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999

LEGO Horizon Adventures: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 2,499

Sackboy: A Big Adventure: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,999

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,499

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,999

Helldivers 2: Rs. 2,499 → Rs. 1,999

PS4 Game Discounts

Gran Turismo 7: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999

God of War Ragnarök: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999

Sackboy: A Big Adventure: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999

Horizon Forbidden West: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,999

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,999

The Last of Us Part II: Rs. 2,499 → Rs. 1,499

Days Gone: Rs. 2,499 → Rs. 1,499

Detroit: Become Human: Rs. 2,499 → Rs. 1,499

Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition: Rs. 1,999 → Rs. 1,499

Uncharted Collection (Hits): Rs. 1,499 → Rs. 999

The Last of Us Remastered (Hits): Rs. 1,499 → Rs. 999

God of War (Hits): Rs. 1,499 → Rs. 999

God of War 3 Remaster (Hits): Rs. 1,499 → Rs. 999

Discounts on Controllers, Headsets, and VR

PS VR2 Standalone: Rs. 44,999 → Rs. 39,999

Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds: Rs. 18,990 → Rs. 15,990

DualSense Edge Controller (White & Midnight Black): Rs. 18,990 → Rs. 15,990

DualSense Controllers (Metallic Blue/Red/Silver): Rs. 6,849 → Rs. 4,849

DualSense Controllers (Chroma Collection): Rs. 6,849 → Rs. 4,849

DualSense Controllers (White/Black/Ice Blue/Grey Camo/Cosmic Red): Rs. 6,390 → Rs. 4,390

These offers are consistent across online and offline stores, although stock may vary by retailer and platform. The 'Days of Play' sale presents an opportunity for gamers to purchase popular games and accessories at lower prices for a limited period.