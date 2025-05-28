Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts

PlayStation India has launched its 'Days of Play' sale, offering discounts on popular PS5 and PS4 games and accessories from 28 May to 11 June.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 28 2025, 09:30 IST
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025
PlayStation India has rolled out major discounts on games and accessories during its Days of Play sale. (PlayStation)

PlayStation India has launched its 'Days of Play' sale, offering discounts on a broad range of PS5 and PS4 games along with several accessories. The sale starts from today, May 28 and will continue until June 11, 2025. Shoppers can find deals at major retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Sony Centre, Vijay Sales, Blinkit, and others, subject to stock availability.

The sale features both recent releases and older titles, as well as some peripherals that rarely see discounts.

Also read: BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Here are the key discounts available during the sale:

PS5 Game Discounts

  • Spider-Man 2: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
  • Rise of the Ronin: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
  • Gran Turismo 7: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
  • God of War Ragnarök: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
  • The Last of Us Part 1 Remake: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
  • Returnal: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999
  • Demon's Souls: Rs. 4,999 → Rs. 2,999

Also read: Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here's everything you need to know

Other PS5 titles with price drops:

  • Until Dawn: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 2,999
  • Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 2,999
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 2,499
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
  • The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,999
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,499
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,999
  • Helldivers 2: Rs. 2,499 → Rs. 1,999

Also read: Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup

PS4 Game Discounts

  • Gran Turismo 7: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
  • God of War Ragnarök: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure: Rs. 3,999 → Rs. 1,999
  • Horizon Forbidden West: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,999
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: Rs. 2,999 → Rs. 1,999
  • The Last of Us Part II: Rs. 2,499 → Rs. 1,499
  • Days Gone: Rs. 2,499 → Rs. 1,499
  • Detroit: Become Human: Rs. 2,499 → Rs. 1,499
  • Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition: Rs. 1,999 → Rs. 1,499
  • Uncharted Collection (Hits): Rs. 1,499 → Rs. 999
  • The Last of Us Remastered (Hits): Rs. 1,499 → Rs. 999
  • God of War (Hits): Rs. 1,499 → Rs. 999
  • God of War 3 Remaster (Hits): Rs. 1,499 → Rs. 999

Also read: GTA 6 trailer spark speculation over potential Sony-Rockstar partnership

Discounts on Controllers, Headsets, and VR

  • PS VR2 Standalone: Rs. 44,999 → Rs. 39,999
  • Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds: Rs. 18,990 → Rs. 15,990
  • DualSense Edge Controller (White & Midnight Black): Rs. 18,990 → Rs. 15,990
  • DualSense Controllers (Metallic Blue/Red/Silver): Rs. 6,849 → Rs. 4,849
  • DualSense Controllers (Chroma Collection): Rs. 6,849 → Rs. 4,849
  • DualSense Controllers (White/Black/Ice Blue/Grey Camo/Cosmic Red): Rs. 6,390 → Rs. 4,390

These offers are consistent across online and offline stores, although stock may vary by retailer and platform. The 'Days of Play' sale presents an opportunity for gamers to purchase popular games and accessories at lower prices for a limited period.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 May, 09:30 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes for May 23: Claim free outfits, guns, and exclusive rewards with these codes
BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21

BGMI redeem codes for May 21: Grab free skins, rewards, and check how to claim now
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Grab exclusive outfits, weapon skins and more ahead of 3.8 update

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets