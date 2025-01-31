PlayStation Plus February 2025 free games revealed—But there’s sad news for PS4 owners

Sony has finally unveiled the much-awaited lineup of PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2025. This month, players will get access to Payday 3, High on Life, and Pac-Man World Re-Pac. However, alongside this good news, PlayStation has also announced rather sad news, especially for PlayStation 4 players. From 2026, the company will stop offering PS4 games as a benefit for PS Plus subscribers. This means that from January 2026, only PS5 games will be included as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription.

PlayStation Plus games for February 2025

The first game this month is Payday 3, a co-op FPS experience supporting up to four players online. Another popular title this month is High on Life, available for both PS4 and PS5. It is also an FPS, where players face off against comically bizarre alien enemies.

Finally, there's Pac-Man World Re-Pac, which is also available for both PS4 and PS5. This is a remake of the original PlayStation platformer, featuring an improved UI, better mechanics, and updated visuals.

PlayStation has confirmed that these games will be available starting February 4 and can be claimed until March 3. They will be accessible to all tiers of PlayStation Plus—Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

Last chance to claim January's PlayStation Plus games

If you haven't claimed January's PlayStation Plus games yet, now is the time to do so. Sony has confirmed that PlayStation Plus members have until February 3 to claim last month's titles, which include Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.

What's in store for PS4 owners in 2026?

For PS4 owners, Sony has stated that due to the growing number of PS5 players, the company is shifting towards offering only PS5 titles through the PlayStation Plus monthly games and game catalog benefits, starting January 2026.

“As we shift to PS5, PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered for PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog starting January 2026. We may still provide titles that can be playable on both PS4 and PS5 consoles after this date,” Sony said.

However, this change will not affect games that players have already claimed through the service. Subscribers will continue to have access to these titles as long as their PlayStation Plus membership remains active. As for PS4 games in the games catalog, they will continue to be part of the service until the monthly refresh.

