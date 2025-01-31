Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News PlayStation Plus February 2025 free games revealed—But there’s sad news for PS4 owners

PlayStation Plus February 2025 free games revealed—But there’s sad news for PS4 owners

New PS Plus games have been announced, alongside a particularly disappointing news for PS4 owners.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 31 2025, 12:00 IST
PlayStation
PS Plus February games are here. (unsplash)

Sony has finally unveiled the much-awaited lineup of PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2025. This month, players will get access to Payday 3, High on Life, and Pac-Man World Re-Pac. However, alongside this good news, PlayStation has also announced rather sad news, especially for PlayStation 4 players. From 2026, the company will stop offering PS4 games as a benefit for PS Plus subscribers. This means that from January 2026, only PS5 games will be included as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription.

Also Read: GTA 6 may be limited to 30 FPS on consoles, claims former Rockstar Games developer

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Apple iPhone 17
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹81,990
Check details
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details

PlayStation Plus games for February 2025

The first game this month is Payday 3, a co-op FPS experience supporting up to four players online. Another popular title this month is High on Life, available for both PS4 and PS5. It is also an FPS, where players face off against comically bizarre alien enemies.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Finally, there's Pac-Man World Re-Pac, which is also available for both PS4 and PS5. This is a remake of the original PlayStation platformer, featuring an improved UI, better mechanics, and updated visuals.

PlayStation has confirmed that these games will be available starting February 4 and can be claimed until March 3. They will be accessible to all tiers of PlayStation Plus—Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

Last chance to claim January's PlayStation Plus games

If you haven't claimed January's PlayStation Plus games yet, now is the time to do so. Sony has confirmed that PlayStation Plus members have until February 3  to claim last month's titles, which include Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.

Also Read: iPhone users can save 7GB worth of storage- Know how to free up space

What's in store for PS4 owners in 2026?

For PS4 owners, Sony has stated that due to the growing number of PS5 players, the company is shifting towards offering only PS5 titles through the PlayStation Plus monthly games and game catalog benefits, starting January 2026.

“As we shift to PS5, PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered for PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog starting January 2026. We may still provide titles that can be playable on both PS4 and PS5 consoles after this date,” Sony said.

However, this change will not affect games that players have already claimed through the service. Subscribers will continue to have access to these titles as long as their PlayStation Plus membership remains active. As for PS4 games in the games catalog, they will continue to be part of the service until the monthly refresh.

Also Read: This Galaxy S25 AI feature now rolling out to Pixel 9, Galaxy S24 series smartphones- All details

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 12:00 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to hit PC tonight: Find out if your system can handle it
WWE 2K25 launching soon for PS5 and more: Price in India, release date, platforms, and everything new

WWE 2K25 launching soon for PS5 and more: Price in India, release date, platforms, and everything new
GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 release date leaked, sparks speculation as fans await Rockstar's official announcement
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans expect major announcement on January 30 as speculation grows over release date reveal
Nintendo Switch 2

Microsoft to bring Xbox titles to Nintendo Switch 2, including Halo and Call of Duty: Report

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets