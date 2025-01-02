PlayStation Plus January 2025 games revealed: Suicide Squad, Stanley Parable, and more up for grab

Sony has unveiled its PlayStation Plus Essential lineup for January 2025, offering three notable titles to kick off the year. Among them is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a game that made its debut in February 2024 but is now available as part of the subscription service. Alongside it, players can enjoy The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered.

The new additions will be accessible to PlayStation Plus members starting January 7. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available on PS5, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered on PS4, and The Stanley Parable on both PS5 and PS4.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The highlight of the month is undoubtedly Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. After its release earlier this year, the game received mixed reactions and saw challenges in retaining its player base. Rocksteady, the developer, has already announced it will cease new content after the current season ends this month. Despite this, players can still enjoy new content such as a playable Deathstroke, an offline mode, and all the previous seasonal updates.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered brings the 2020 re-release of the 2010 classic. With enhanced visuals, cross-platform multiplayer, and all downloadable content, players can dive into high-speed chases from both sides of the law. The game's Autolog system introduces a unique way to compete asynchronously with others.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe expands upon the original game with fresh content, new decisions, and hidden secrets. It has also received a visual upgrade to meet modern standards while maintaining the essence of its predecessor. New accessibility features include colourblind options, localisation of in-game text, and content warnings, ensuring an inclusive experience for all players.

PlayStation Plus Essential members have until January 6 to add December's titles - It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent, and Temtem to their libraries before the new lineup takes over.

