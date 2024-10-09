Sony, after several months since the global release, has finally launched the PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headphones in the Indian market. These accessories are designed for the PlayStation 5 console and offer features like Sony's 3D Audio, lossless connection using new Link technology, and more.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro colour variants leaked, showcases new exciting titanium colours

Sony Pulse Elite Headphones, Pulse Explore Earbuds Price in India, Availability

Sony will make the Pulse Elite headphones and the Pulse Explore earbuds available in India starting 11th October 2024 at various retail outlets such as Sony's own Sony Centre, its online store, Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Amazon, and Blinkit.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

As for the price, the Sony Pulse Explore earbuds will retail at ₹18,990, while the Pulse Elite headphones will be priced at ₹12,990.

Also Read: Android users may soon get a new AI button on lock screen - Details

Sony Pulse Elite Headphones, Pulse Explore Earbuds Specifications and Features

Sony's Pulse Explore earbuds are the first PlayStation-branded wirless earbuds and are designed for both home and on-the-go gaming, working seamlessly with both the PS5 and the PS Portal remote player for the console. They feature planar magnetic drivers, and Sony claims you get the full-fledged 3D Audio experience, with AI-powered noise rejection.

They also include Sony's new PlayStation Link technology, enabling a lossless wireless connection with compatible devices like PC, Mac, PS5, and the PS Portal. The Pulse Explore wireless earbuds come with a PlayStation Link USB adapter for use with PS5 consoles, PC, and Mac. The charging case provides up to 10 hours of additional charge (5 hours with the earbuds), and they are equipped with built-in microphones.

As for the Pulse Elite, these are the follow-up and more premium version of the Pulse 3D headphones launched with the PS5. They also feature planar magnetic drivers, support AI-driven noise rejection, and include PlayStation Link.

Also Read: iPhone 16 at just ₹27000 in India? Reddit user reveals how he got the deal