 PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection

Sony’s Pulse Explore earbuds are the first PlayStation-branded wireless earbuds, while the Pulse Elite is a more premium version of the Pulse 3D. Here's all you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 09 2024, 11:12 IST
PlayStation Pulse earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection: All details
Sony Pulse Explore earbuds come with a charging case that provides up to 10 hours of listening time. (Sony)

Sony, after several months since the global release, has finally launched the PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headphones in the Indian market. These accessories are designed for the PlayStation 5 console and offer features like Sony's 3D Audio, lossless connection using new Link technology, and more.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro colour variants leaked, showcases new exciting titanium colours

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Sony Pulse Elite Headphones, Pulse Explore Earbuds Price in India, Availability

Sony will make the Pulse Elite headphones and the Pulse Explore earbuds available in India starting 11th October 2024 at various retail outlets such as Sony's own Sony Centre, its online store, Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Amazon, and Blinkit.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

As for the price, the Sony Pulse Explore earbuds will retail at 18,990, while the Pulse Elite headphones will be priced at 12,990.

Also Read: Android users may soon get a new AI button on lock screen - Details

Sony Pulse Elite Headphones, Pulse Explore Earbuds Specifications and Features

Sony's Pulse Explore earbuds are the first PlayStation-branded wirless earbuds and are designed for both home and on-the-go gaming, working seamlessly with both the PS5 and the PS Portal remote player for the console. They feature planar magnetic drivers, and Sony claims you get the full-fledged 3D Audio experience, with AI-powered noise rejection. 

They also include Sony's new PlayStation Link technology, enabling a lossless wireless connection with compatible devices like PC, Mac, PS5, and the PS Portal. The Pulse Explore wireless earbuds come with a PlayStation Link USB adapter for use with PS5 consoles, PC, and Mac. The charging case provides up to 10 hours of additional charge (5 hours with the earbuds), and they are equipped with built-in microphones.

As for the Pulse Elite, these are the follow-up and more premium version of the Pulse 3D headphones launched with the PS5. They also feature planar magnetic drivers, support AI-driven noise rejection, and include PlayStation Link.

Also Read: iPhone 16 at just 27000 in India? Reddit user reveals how he got the deal

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 11:12 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta 5 online to bring limited map expansion feature with zombies next week gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: here’s how to claim it gta 6 trailer 2 may release next week: rockstar games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push red dead redemption: 5 things i wish you knew earlier to master the wild west gta 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game gta 6 launch inches closer as gta 5 tops european sales charts 11 years after release rockstar games reinstates wrongfully banned gta online accounts after player appeals: report garena free fire max redeem codes for october 7: effective loot management tips garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could finally solve the long running Red Harlow and Uncle fan mystery
GTA 6

GTA 6 could boost hype with in-depth gameplay showcase, following Red Dead Redemption 2's success
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank
PS Plus games for October 2024

WWE 2K24, Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club and more free exciting PS Plus games for October 2024
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 player uncovers hidden detail about Dutch after 700 hours of gameplay

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

First in the list is Sure From Aqua guard Delight NXT RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS). Amazon is offering 41% discount on it making its price fall to Rs. 8199 from Rs. 14000.

Top 5 water purifiers available with up to 79% discount on Amazon; check them out now
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets