Sony just wrapped up its PlayStation State of Play September 2024 stream, where it announced a slew of new PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 games. The presentation, which lasted over 30 minutes, several new games, including new announcements like Ghost of Yōtei, the much-awaited sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, a Horizon Zero Dawn remaster for PlayStation, and ArcheAge Chronicles.

In addition, there will be DLCs for Astro Bot and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. A brand-new LEGO game set in Sony's Horizon universe, called LEGO Horizon Adventures, was also announced. Sony also confirmed that many PS5 Pro-enhanced games are in the works.

PS5 Games Announced at Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024)

Ghost of Yōtei

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

ArcheAge Chronicles

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Fantasian Neo Dimension

Fear the Spotlight

Hell is Us

Hitman World of Assassination

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered

Lunar Remastered Collection

Metro Awakening

Monster Hunter Wilds

Palworld

Stellar Blade x NieR: Automata DLC

The Midnight Walk

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge – Radical Reptiles

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Towers of Aghasba

Sony Also Revealed New Chroma Sideplates and DualSense Controllers for the PS5

In addition to the games, Sony surprised fans with a new collection of sideplates for the PS5 (slim console) and new DualSense controllers. Available in Chroma Pearl, Chroma Indigo, and Chroma Teal, these accessories will be released in a staggered manner, with pre-orders starting on 3rd October 2024. The Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo accessories will launch on 7th November 2024. India release dates have not yet been announced.

As for the pricing, the Chroma DualSense wireless controllers will be priced at $79.99, and the Chroma PS5 console covers for the slim PlayStation 5 model will be priced at $64.99.

