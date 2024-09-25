 PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed

PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed

PlayStation State of Play September 2024: The biggest announcement from the stream was Ghost of Yotei, the highly anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, which became immensely popular among PlayStation gamers.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 25 2024, 11:38 IST
PlayStation State of Play September 2024
The biggest announcement from the stream was Ghost of Yotei, the highly anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, which became immensely popular among PlayStation gamers. (Sony)

Sony just wrapped up its PlayStation State of Play September 2024 stream, where it announced a slew of new PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 games. The presentation, which lasted over 30 minutes, several new games, including new announcements like Ghost of Yōtei, the much-awaited sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, a Horizon Zero Dawn remaster for PlayStation, and ArcheAge Chronicles.

In addition, there will be DLCs for Astro Bot and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. A brand-new LEGO game set in Sony's Horizon universe, called LEGO Horizon Adventures, was also announced. Sony also confirmed that many PS5 Pro-enhanced games are in the works. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Also Read: Amazon Sale 2024: From Asus to HP, check out upcoming deals on top 5 laptops

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

PS5 Games Announced at Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024)

  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Alan Wake 2: The Lake House
  • ArcheAge Chronicles
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins
  • Fantasian Neo Dimension
  • Fear the Spotlight
  • Hell is Us
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered
  • Lunar Remastered Collection
  • Metro Awakening
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Palworld
  • Stellar Blade x NieR: Automata DLC
  • The Midnight Walk
  • TMNT: Shredder's Revenge – Radical Reptiles
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations
  • Towers of Aghasba

Also Read: Nothing Ear (open) earbuds with ChatGPT integration launched at 17,999

Sony Also Revealed New Chroma Sideplates and DualSense Controllers for the PS5

In addition to the games, Sony surprised fans with a new collection of sideplates for the PS5 (slim console) and new DualSense controllers. Available in Chroma Pearl, Chroma Indigo, and Chroma Teal, these accessories will be released in a staggered manner, with pre-orders starting on 3rd October 2024. The Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo accessories will launch on 7th November 2024. India release dates have not yet been announced.

As for the pricing, the Chroma DualSense wireless controllers will be priced at $79.99, and the Chroma PS5 console covers for the slim PlayStation 5 model will be priced at $64.99.

Also Read: iOS 18 showcases major display downgrade: What it means for iPhone users

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 11:38 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta 6 set for fall 2025 launch; leaks reveal new screenshots and exciting developments red dead redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire max redeem codes for september 24: know about diwali special discount event red dead redemption 2: fan crafts stunning 3d wall map of iconic town valentine garena free fire max redeem codes for september 23: grab free in-game rewards garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps gta 6 rumoured to bring back classic basketball feature last seen in gta san andreas 20 years ago- details red dead redemption pc port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry valve collaborates with rockstar games to address gta online battleye issue on steam deck
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards
GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?

GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?
PlayStation State of Play september 2024

Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024) announced: How to watch, timings, and what to expect
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event
Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets