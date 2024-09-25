PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed
PlayStation State of Play September 2024: The biggest announcement from the stream was Ghost of Yotei, the highly anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, which became immensely popular among PlayStation gamers.
Sony just wrapped up its PlayStation State of Play September 2024 stream, where it announced a slew of new PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 games. The presentation, which lasted over 30 minutes, several new games, including new announcements like Ghost of Yōtei, the much-awaited sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, a Horizon Zero Dawn remaster for PlayStation, and ArcheAge Chronicles.
In addition, there will be DLCs for Astro Bot and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. A brand-new LEGO game set in Sony's Horizon universe, called LEGO Horizon Adventures, was also announced. Sony also confirmed that many PS5 Pro-enhanced games are in the works.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Transparent Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also Read: Amazon Sale 2024: From Asus to HP, check out upcoming deals on top 5 laptops
PS5 Games Announced at Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024)
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Alan Wake 2: The Lake House
- ArcheAge Chronicles
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- Fantasian Neo Dimension
- Fear the Spotlight
- Hell is Us
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered
- Lunar Remastered Collection
- Metro Awakening
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Palworld
- Stellar Blade x NieR: Automata DLC
- The Midnight Walk
- TMNT: Shredder's Revenge – Radical Reptiles
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- Towers of Aghasba
Also Read: Nothing Ear (open) earbuds with ChatGPT integration launched at ₹17,999
Sony Also Revealed New Chroma Sideplates and DualSense Controllers for the PS5
In addition to the games, Sony surprised fans with a new collection of sideplates for the PS5 (slim console) and new DualSense controllers. Available in Chroma Pearl, Chroma Indigo, and Chroma Teal, these accessories will be released in a staggered manner, with pre-orders starting on 3rd October 2024. The Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo accessories will launch on 7th November 2024. India release dates have not yet been announced.
As for the pricing, the Chroma DualSense wireless controllers will be priced at $79.99, and the Chroma PS5 console covers for the slim PlayStation 5 model will be priced at $64.99.
Also Read: iOS 18 showcases major display downgrade: What it means for iPhone users
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71727244173234