Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges

Pokémon GO fans can gear up as Niantic confirms Wild Area 2025, bringing new Pokémon debuts, shiny releases, raids, and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 28 2025, 17:18 IST
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 will return with new Pokémon debuts, shiny releases, raids, and global events.

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025: Niantic has officially confirmed the return of the Wild Area event in Pokémon GO for 2025. The event will bring the Impidimp evolutionary line, Impidimp, Morgrem, and Grimmsnarl, into the mobile game for the first time, alongside several new features and encounters.

The first Wild Area event took place in November 2024, beginning with an in-person gathering in Fukuoka, Japan, before expanding globally. This year, the format will follow a similar pattern. The 2025 edition will start in Nagasaki City, Japan, from November 7 to 9, followed by a global event on November 15 and 16.

Also read
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025: Event Schedule and Features

Players attending the Nagasaki event and those joining the global celebration will encounter new Pokémon and returning mechanics. Mighty Pokémon, known for their boosted stats and exclusive moves, will reappear as rare wild encounters. In addition, Shadow Raids will headline the weekend, with Shadow Cresselia featured on November 15 and Shadow Darkrai on November 16, both offering Shiny possibilities.

The event will also mark the debut of Shiny Hatenna, available as a wild encounter. To diversify gameplay, Niantic will rotate themed spawn hours: the Lurking Dark Hour will highlight Pokémon such as Gastly, Skorupi, and Alolan Meowth, while the Fanciful Fairy Hour will feature Fairy-types including Clefairy, Ralts, and Galarian Ponyta.

Pokemon GO Wild Area 2025: Items, Research, and Ticket Details

The GO Safari Ball will return as a key item to help capture difficult targets. Players who are purchasing event tickets will get access to ‘Special Research'' with separate Dark and Fairy paths, avatar items, and increased shiny odds. The GO Safari Ball, introduced last year, will once again serve as a key item for capturing powerful Pokémon. Limited-time research tasks tied to the event's theme will also be available.

Niantic has set the ticket price for the in-person Nagasaki event at 3,600 yen (approximately Rs. 2,144). However, players with tickets and those without will have the opportunity to engage with the new content during the global celebration.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 17:18 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets