Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024: Exciting games like God of War Ragnarok and Resident Evil 4 to hit soon

PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024: Exciting games like God of War Ragnarok and Resident Evil 4 to hit soon

PS Plus subscribers are eagerly awaiting December's game lineup. Predictions include blockbuster titles like God of War Ragnarok and Hogwarts Legacy. Here's what might arrive.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 10 2024, 17:44 IST
Icon
Must-play PS5 games releasing later this year (fall and winter 2024)
PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024
1/6 Harry Potter - Quidditch Champions: If you’re a big Potterhead and gamer, there’s nothing better than a new Harry Potter game. Fans are still deeply immersed in Hogwarts Legacy, but now, with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, you can dive even deeper into the world of Harry Potter. You’ll be able to play as your favourite characters such as Ron Weasley and more. It launches on 3rd September for PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Switch. (Warner Bros)
PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024
2/6 Astro Bot: After the success of Astro’s Playroom, a free title available at the PS5’s launch, Team Asobi is back with another platformer in the form of Astro Bot. The gameplay relies heavily on the PS5 DualSense controller, using features like haptics, adaptive triggers, and even the touchpad to perform in-game actions. The game will feature over 80 levels and is a PS5 exclusive. It launches on 6th September. (Sony)
image caption
3/6 Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2: If you’re a big fan of third-person shooters and love the Warhammer franchise, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a must-play. You’ll be able to play in solo or multiplayer modes, with the game featuring hack-and-slash mechanics. It launches on 9th September for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. (Saber Interactive)
image caption
4/6 Until Dawn Remake: Into gory horror games? Until Dawn for the PS5 and PC is a must-play. It’s a remake of the PS4 title and includes current-gen enhancements such as better graphics, updated DualSense features, and more. The game features choice-based gameplay that evolves as you make different decisions, making it highly replayable. It releases on 4th October. (Sony)
image caption
5/6 Silent Hill 2: If you’ve played a Silent Hill game in the past, you won’t want to miss Silent Hill 2 for the PS5 and PC. It’s a remake of the classic survival horror game Silent Hill 2 for the PS2 and follows the story of James Sunderland as he ventures through the eerie town of Silent Hill. As a complete remake, it features up-to-date visuals, making it ideal for both returning and new audiences. It’s set to release on 8th October. (Konami)
image caption
6/6 Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Assassin’s Creed games have regained their mojo, and this year, Ubisoft returns with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, featuring action RPG gameplay set in 16th-century Japan. Fans have long wished for a Assassin’s Creed game set in Japan, especially after Sony’s critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, and now it’s finally happening. The game launches on 15th November 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. (Ubisoft)
PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024
icon View all Images
PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers eagerly await December's game lineup, with exciting titles predicted. (Amazon)

PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are eagerly awaiting the December 2024 game offerings, with high hopes for exciting titles to close out the year. Sony is expected to announce the latest lineup of games on December 11, and they will be available for download shortly after. While the selection for PS Plus Extra this year has been mixed, many are optimistic about a strong finish in December.

Anticipated Big Titles for December

Following November's offerings, which included Dying Light 2 and GTA 5, fans are speculating that December's titles will be even more appealing. On forums like Reddit, subscribers have made a number of predictions. Titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, God of War Ragnarok, and Resident Evil 4 Remakes are frequently mentioned, with God of War Ragnarok being a particularly strong possibility. Fans are hopeful that Sony will include it to end the year on a high note. While Resident Evil 4 Remake is also a likely candidate, some subscribers are skeptical about Hogwarts Legacy appearing on the service anytime soon.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Also read: GTA 6 release date uncertainty holds back publishers from finalising 2025 plans in gaming industry

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Other Predicted Games to Look Out For

Other frequently predicted games include Forspoken, Atomic Heart, Suicide Squad, and Jusant, a climbing adventure game. The first-person shooter Robocop Rogue City also makes the list of anticipated titles. Ubisoft games are often part of the conversation, with Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and The Crew Motorfest among the most commonly mentioned.

Also read: GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…

Additionally, fans are predicting Mortal Kombat 1, Lies of P, and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which could see increased attention ahead of another Like a Dragon release early next year. Other titles in the mix include Still Wakes the Deep, South Park: Snow Day, and entries from the Crysis series. There are also mentions of Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man Remastered, although there has been little discussion about Gran Turismo 7.

Also read: GTA 6 silence explained: Former Rockstar dev reveals how fan theories fuel excitement and speculation

Other Notable Mentions

Games like Sherlock Holmes, EA Sports WRC 24, Everspace 2, and No Man's Sky are also part of the list. Predictions continue with Sonic Frontiers, Valkyrie Elysium, One Piece Odyssey, Wrestlequest, Hitman World of Assassination, Bluey, and others. As the official announcement approaches, more predictions and potential leaks may surface before the final reveal on December 11.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 17:44 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024

PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024: Exciting games like God of War Ragnarok and Resident Evil 4 to hit soon
GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 release date uncertainty holds back publishers from finalising 2025 plans in gaming industry
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 10: How to get Pushpa 2 Truck Skin

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 10: How to get Pushpa 2 Truck Skin
GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…

GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…
GTA 6 silence explained

GTA 6 silence explained: Former Rockstar dev reveals how fan theories fuel excitement and speculation

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets