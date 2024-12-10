PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024: Exciting games like God of War Ragnarok and Resident Evil 4 to hit soon

PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are eagerly awaiting the December 2024 game offerings, with high hopes for exciting titles to close out the year. Sony is expected to announce the latest lineup of games on December 11, and they will be available for download shortly after. While the selection for PS Plus Extra this year has been mixed, many are optimistic about a strong finish in December.

Anticipated Big Titles for December

Following November's offerings, which included Dying Light 2 and GTA 5, fans are speculating that December's titles will be even more appealing. On forums like Reddit, subscribers have made a number of predictions. Titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, God of War Ragnarok, and Resident Evil 4 Remakes are frequently mentioned, with God of War Ragnarok being a particularly strong possibility. Fans are hopeful that Sony will include it to end the year on a high note. While Resident Evil 4 Remake is also a likely candidate, some subscribers are skeptical about Hogwarts Legacy appearing on the service anytime soon.

Other Predicted Games to Look Out For

Other frequently predicted games include Forspoken, Atomic Heart, Suicide Squad, and Jusant, a climbing adventure game. The first-person shooter Robocop Rogue City also makes the list of anticipated titles. Ubisoft games are often part of the conversation, with Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and The Crew Motorfest among the most commonly mentioned.

Additionally, fans are predicting Mortal Kombat 1, Lies of P, and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which could see increased attention ahead of another Like a Dragon release early next year. Other titles in the mix include Still Wakes the Deep, South Park: Snow Day, and entries from the Crysis series. There are also mentions of Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man Remastered, although there has been little discussion about Gran Turismo 7.

Other Notable Mentions

Games like Sherlock Holmes, EA Sports WRC 24, Everspace 2, and No Man's Sky are also part of the list. Predictions continue with Sonic Frontiers, Valkyrie Elysium, One Piece Odyssey, Wrestlequest, Hitman World of Assassination, Bluey, and others. As the official announcement approaches, more predictions and potential leaks may surface before the final reveal on December 11.