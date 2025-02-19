PS Plus Extra and Premium to lose 10 popular games in March 2025 - Here’s the full list
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will remove ten games on March 18, 2025, including Mortal Kombat 11 and Resident Evil 3. Here’s what’s leaving and what’s next.
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will lose access to ten games on March 18, 2025, including major titles like Mortal Kombat 11 and Resident Evil 3 (2020). The service regularly updates its game catalogue, offering new additions but also removing games, some of which are quite popular among players.
Games Leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium on March 18
On February 18, PlayStation Plus removed several well-known games, including Tales of Arise, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, and Scarlet Nexus. While these departures mark the end for some popular titles, PlayStation has confirmed that even more games will leave the Extra and Premium catalogues on March 18. According to the "last chance to play" section on the PlayStation Plus game catalogue, spotted by Twitter user PlayStation Game Size, the following games will no longer be available:
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6
- Resident Evil 3 (2020)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Life Is Strange 2: Complete Season
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- Street Fighter V - Champion Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11
New Additions Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium
Many fans have expressed disappointment over the removal of these titles, with some commenting on the trend of losing popular games. However, subscribers can look forward to new additions to the service. On February 18, new games such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Top Spin 2K25, and SaGa Frontier Remastered were added to the Extra tier. Premium subscribers will also gain access to classic titles like Dropship: United Peace Force and Patapon 3. Additionally, Sony has confirmed that three Armored Core games will join the service in 2025, with specific release dates yet to be revealed.
These updates were announced during PlayStation's recent State of Play event in February 2025, which also included the reveal of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Borderlands 4, Days Gone Remastered, and Saros, a new game from Returnal developers Housemarque set for release on PlayStation 5 in 2026.
