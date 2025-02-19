Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News PS Plus Extra and Premium to lose 10 popular games in March 2025 - Here’s the full list

PS Plus Extra and Premium to lose 10 popular games in March 2025 - Here's the full list

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will remove ten games on March 18, 2025, including Mortal Kombat 11 and Resident Evil 3. Here’s what’s leaving and what’s next.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 19 2025, 17:58 IST
PlayStation State of Play: Days Gone Remastered, Saros, and other exciting unveils
1/5 Days Gone Remastered, as the name suggests, is a remaster of the original game that was released in 2019 for the PS4. It is set to launch on the PlayStation 5 on 25th April 2025. The remaster brings improved graphical fidelity, Tempest 3D audio support, and DualSense features. Additionally, there is new content, including a survival arcade mode, an assault permadeath mode, and more. The best part? Current owners of the game can upgrade to this new version for just $10. (PlayStation)
PlayStation Plus Extra
2/5 Saros is the next game from Housemarque. The studio rose to fame with Returnal on the PS5, and now it is back with this brand-new title, which is set to launch on the PS5 in 2026. Players will take on the role of Arjun Devraj, who is stranded in a lost-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse. From the looks of it, Soros has a roguelike structure similar to Returnal. (PlayStation)
3/5 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater finally has a release date. The game will launch on the PS5 on August 28. Konami has also released a brand-new trailer, which includes the first look at the Cobra Unit. (Konami)
4/5 Lies of P: Overture is a prequel to the 2023 action RPG Lies of P. The game is set in the city of Krat before its collapse. It will launch this summer on PS5 and PS4.
5/5 Mind’s Eye is an action-adventure game featuring a protagonist named Jacob Diaz. It is set in the fictional Americana city of Red Rock. The game is set to launch this summer on PS5.
PlayStation Plus Extra
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will remove ten games from the catalogue on March 18, 2025. (Pexels)

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will lose access to ten games on March 18, 2025, including major titles like Mortal Kombat 11 and Resident Evil 3 (2020). The service regularly updates its game catalogue, offering new additions but also removing games, some of which are quite popular among players.

Games Leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium on March 18

On February 18, PlayStation Plus removed several well-known games, including Tales of Arise, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, and Scarlet Nexus. While these departures mark the end for some popular titles, PlayStation has confirmed that even more games will leave the Extra and Premium catalogues on March 18. According to the "last chance to play" section on the PlayStation Plus game catalogue, spotted by Twitter user PlayStation Game Size, the following games will no longer be available:

  • Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6
  • Resident Evil 3 (2020)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Also read: Rockstar Games plans to transform GTA 6 into metaverse with creator collaborations and custom content: Report

  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle
  • Life Is Strange: True Colors
  • Life Is Strange 2: Complete Season
  • Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
  • Street Fighter V - Champion Edition
  • Mortal Kombat 11

Also read: Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X showcase: Date, time, and how to watch live broadcast

New Additions Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium

Many fans have expressed disappointment over the removal of these titles, with some commenting on the trend of losing popular games. However, subscribers can look forward to new additions to the service. On February 18, new games such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Top Spin 2K25, and SaGa Frontier Remastered were added to the Extra tier. Premium subscribers will also gain access to classic titles like Dropship: United Peace Force and Patapon 3. Additionally, Sony has confirmed that three Armored Core games will join the service in 2025, with specific release dates yet to be revealed.

Also read: End of console wars? Xbox chief moves away from trying to convert players

These updates were announced during PlayStation's recent State of Play event in February 2025, which also included the reveal of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Borderlands 4, Days Gone Remastered, and Saros, a new game from Returnal developers Housemarque set for release on PlayStation 5 in 2026.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 17:58 IST
