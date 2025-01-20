PS Plus January games revealed: God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atlas Fallen, and more

Sony has unveiled its PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for January, offering subscribers a wide variety of new titles. Leading the pack is God of War Ragnarök, the highly anticipated action-adventure sequel to the 2018 God of War. This game continues the journey of Kratos and his son Atreus as they confront the gods of Norse mythology, including Odin.

In addition to God of War Ragnarök, players can look forward to other titles such as Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and more. These games will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members starting January 21.

Sony also highlighted updates to the PS Plus Classics Catalog, introducing retro games like Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings and MediEvil 2. These classics will be accessible to PS Plus Deluxe/Premium members. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy January's free games, which include Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe across all PlayStation Plus tiers.

The January game offerings feature a mix of genres. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a spin-off of the Yakuza series, follows Kazuma Kiryu as he takes on a secret agent role. The game features fast-paced combat and an open world to explore. Available for both PS4 and PS5, this game provides valuable context for the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand, an updated version of the action-RPG, offers expanded quests and new challenges. The Reign of Sand edition includes improved voice acting, rewritten dialogues, and a revamped progression system. This title is available exclusively for PS5 players.

Here is a look at the full lineup for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members:

God of War Ragnarök (PS4, PS5)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS4, PS5)

Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand (PS5)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS4, PS5)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4)

ANNO: Mutationem (PS4, PS5)

Orcs Must Die 3 (PS4, PS5)

Citizen Sleeper (PS4, PS5)

Poker Club (PS4)

With these new additions, PlayStation Plus members have a strong lineup of titles to enjoy this January.