PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

It seems like Sony launched the PS5 gaming console just yesterday, although it has been out for over two years now! Since its launch in November 2020, Sony's latest console has been in very high demand, so much so that stocks run out the minute they are released. However, the situation has now improved, with Sony claiming that the PS5 shortage is over. With next-gen features and powerful specs, the PS5, alongside the Xbox Series X, is the best console to buy. However, the PS5 could soon be eclipsed as Sony is planning to launch another console – the PS5 Pro.

PS5 Pro: Rumoured Launch Date

Sony is planning to introduce a more powerful version of the PS5 just like it introduced the PS4 Pro mid-generation in 2016. It offered improved performance and graphics over the base PS4 which launched in 2013. There were whispers about various aspects of the PS5 Pro in 2022 but things had gone quiet. But a recent report has revealed that it could launch soon.

According to a report by Insider Gaming, PS5 Pro is already in the works and Sony is targeting a 2024 launch window for the gaming console.

PS5 Pro: Rumoured Features

The Insider Gaming report further states that Playstation's lead system architect Mark Cerny is heavily involved in the development of the PS5 Pro which would focus on ray-tracing technology. Though ray tracing is available on the PS5, it requires users to choose between performance or graphics in several games.

RedGamingTech reported last year that the PS5 Pro could double down on the performance of the PS5 and could have an even bigger performance gap when ray tracing is used. Sony could also be looking to offer image quality improvements, similar to what Nvidia's DLSS technology offers.

Moreover, Sony could design the PS5 Pro with better compatibility and experience with the PSVR2, which launched last month.