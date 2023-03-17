    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Gaming News PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Sony’s next gaming console, the PS5 Pro, is already in the works and could launch soon, according to reports.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 17 2023, 16:16 IST
    5 BEST video games of 2022; God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Stray and more
    God of War Ragnarok
    1/5 God of War Ragnarok - The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s game, God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse saga as you follow Kratos and Atreus to the Nine Realms in search for answers while Asgardian forces hunt them down. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    2/5 Stray - Popularly known as the ‘cat game’, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in the detailed but decaying cybercity where you play as a cat trying to unravel a mystery as you try to escape the city. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    3/5 Elden Ring - Elden Ring is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.  (PlayStation)
    image caption
    4/5 Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy is back to solve the mystery that has plagued the world. In Horizon Forbidden West, the land is dying so Aloy heads to the forbidden land of the west. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you make your way across the post-apocalyptic world. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    5/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. (Activision Blizzard)
    PS5 Pro
    View all Images
    PS5 Pro could be a mid-generation upgrade over the PS5. (Sony)

    It seems like Sony launched the PS5 gaming console just yesterday, although it has been out for over two years now! Since its launch in November 2020, Sony's latest console has been in very high demand, so much so that stocks run out the minute they are released. However, the situation has now improved, with Sony claiming that the PS5 shortage is over. With next-gen features and powerful specs, the PS5, alongside the Xbox Series X, is the best console to buy. However, the PS5 could soon be eclipsed as Sony is planning to launch another console – the PS5 Pro.

    PS5 Pro: Rumoured Launch Date

    Sony is planning to introduce a more powerful version of the PS5 just like it introduced the PS4 Pro mid-generation in 2016. It offered improved performance and graphics over the base PS4 which launched in 2013. There were whispers about various aspects of the PS5 Pro in 2022 but things had gone quiet. But a recent report has revealed that it could launch soon.

    According to a report by Insider Gaming, PS5 Pro is already in the works and Sony is targeting a 2024 launch window for the gaming console.

    PS5 Pro: Rumoured Features

    The Insider Gaming report further states that Playstation's lead system architect Mark Cerny is heavily involved in the development of the PS5 Pro which would focus on ray-tracing technology. Though ray tracing is available on the PS5, it requires users to choose between performance or graphics in several games.

    RedGamingTech reported last year that the PS5 Pro could double down on the performance of the PS5 and could have an even bigger performance gap when ray tracing is used. Sony could also be looking to offer image quality improvements, similar to what Nvidia's DLSS technology offers.

    Moreover, Sony could design the PS5 Pro with better compatibility and experience with the PSVR2, which launched last month.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Mar, 16:16 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5 Pro
    PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile