PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

Sony's recent announcement of the PS5 Pro, priced at $699, has stirred excitement among gamers, especially those anticipating high performance for upcoming titles like Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). However, a recent report suggests that the PS5 Pro may not deliver the 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps) that many fans had hoped for.

GTA 6 Performance Limitations on the PS5 Pro

Richard Leadbetter, a technology editor at Digital Foundry, shared insights during an interview with IGN on September 13, 2024. Leadbetter indicated that the new PS5 Pro might struggle to achieve 60 fps at the highest graphics settings for GTA 6. He explained that the core issue lies not with the graphics processing unit (GPU) but with the central processing unit (CPU). The PS5 Pro's CPU remains the same as the standard PS5, with the new enhancements focused primarily on the GPU.

CPU Bottlenecks May Hinder 60 FPS

Leadbetter used the game "Space Marine 2" as an example, noting that even with Performance Mode on the standard PS5, the game fails to reach 60 fps. He suggested that the PS5 Pro will face similar limitations, despite potential improvements in graphics quality. Leadbetter emphasised that while the PS5 Pro might enhance visual fidelity, it may not meet the 60 fps mark due to the simulation-heavy nature of GTA 6.

History of GTA's Frame Rate Challenges

In the interview, Leadbetter acknowledged that historically, GTA games have struggled to achieve 60 fps, often running at 30 fps or less. Given this pattern, he believes it is unlikely that the PS5 Pro will break this trend, especially if Rockstar Games pushes the simulation aspects of GTA 6 further.

Sony's PS5 Pro, unveiled on September 10, 2024, features a 2TB SSD, enhanced ray tracing capabilities, AI upscaling, and a Game Boost Mode. The new console aims to support 60 fps in graphics mode and is compatible with all existing PS5 accessories.

Despite these insights, there is still time for optimization before GTA 6's anticipated release in the fall of 2025. Rockstar Games has a history of maximising console performance, and there remains hope that they might overcome current limitations to achieve 60 fps on both the standard PS5 and the PS5 Pro. Until more detailed gameplay footage is available, fans should remain optimistic.