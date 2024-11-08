Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News PS5 Pro won’t launch in India, Sony confirms, but there’s a pricey workaround

PS5 Pro won’t launch in India, Sony confirms, but there’s a pricey workaround

PS5 Pro isn't coming to India anytime soon, but there is a parallel grey market that could get you your console—at a premium, of course.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 08 2024, 14:36 IST
ps5 pro
PS5 Pro is not going to be coming to India due to regulation issues. (Sony)

The PlayStation 5 Pro has launched in several global markets, but Sony India has now announced that the PS5 Pro will not be available in India. Sony released a statement to the press, saying: “PS5 Pro will not be available in some countries (which presently includes India) where 6GHz wireless band used in IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) has not yet been allowed.” Whether Sony will eventually launch the console in India remains to be seen. This will be disappointing news for many PlayStation fans in India, particularly those who were waiting to upgrade from their current PS5 console or PS4 users who skipped the PS5 entirely in anticipation of the PS5 Pro. 

However, for those eager to get their hands on one, there are still options besides travelling to a country where the console is available. Some retailers in India are planning to import the PlayStation 5 Pro, as reported by Rishi Alwani from High Chaos Run.

Are You Comfortable Paying Nearly a Lakh for the PS5 Pro? 

Alwani reports that some Indian stores are offering the console at a premium, with the PS5 Pro being sold for between 85,000 and 90,000. In fact, some retailers promising delivery by 9th November. For context, the PS5 Pro's official international price is $699, which translates to approximately 59,000. So if you decide to purchase the PS5 Pro from one of these unofficial channels, you'll be paying significantly more.

“We've had some demand from our long-time loyal customers,” a Chennai-based retailer told Alwani. He added, “We warned them this would be expensive, but they're fine paying.” 

Based on Alwani's findings, we also spoke to retailers in Jaipur and New Delhi, who confirmed they can import the console. However, most require an advance payment to secure your order. 

A retailer in New Delhi's Karol Bagh, claims they can provide the PS5 Pro for 90,000. Translated from Hindi, Money Dhingra of Samurai Corner told HT Tech: "If a customer wants it now, they can get it for 90,000. Delivery will be made tomorrow, November 9. Despite being a digital-only console, the demand remains incredibly high."

Why You Shouldn't Purchase an Imported PS5 Pro Console in India?

Firstly, these grey market imports are priced well above the official price in market like the US, which is a strong reason to avoid them—unless, of course, you're willing to pay the premium.

Secondly, it's important to note that Sony India does not provide an international warranty. This means you won't receive any warranty support for the PS5 Pro if it's imported. So, unless you're willing to forgo the warranty, we'd advise against purchasing it.

And finally, repairs can also be a significant issue with imported consoles. Sony won't officially repair your console under warranty, leaving you to rely on third-party repair services—a potential hassle over time.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 13:47 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets