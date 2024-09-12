PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success: Why Rockstar Games should avoid Black Myth: Wukong’s mistakes

Sony's recent unveiling of the PS5 Pro has sparked considerable debate in the gaming community, primarily due to its $700 price tag. This new console promises enhanced performance and better graphics, but its cost raises concerns about its impact on future game releases, particularly Rockstar Games' anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

Concerns Over High Console Prices

The higher price of the PS5 Pro could complicate Rockstar's strategy for GTA 6. As gaming hardware prices climb, developers must navigate carefully to ensure their titles reach a broad audience. If Rockstar mishandles this situation, it could face challenges similar to those encountered by Game Science with Black Myth: Wukong, where delays and exclusivity issues have frustrated players.

Also read: Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The price point of the PS5 Pro places it in the premium category, which could affect its market performance. The console's cost may discourage potential buyers, creating a dilemma for Rockstar. GTA 6, expected to drive sales for next-gen consoles, needs to perform well across all platforms to maximise its reach and potential.

Also read: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is almost here – Release date, gameplay, and more

The Importance of Broad Platform Support

Rockstar Games' decision on how to support various consoles will be crucial. If the company focuses too much on the PS5 Pro, it risks alienating Xbox users, particularly those with budget-friendly options like the Xbox Series S. A strategy similar to Black Myth: Wukong's, which prioritised one platform and delayed releases for others, could be detrimental.

To prevent such issues, Rockstar must ensure that GTA 6 is optimised for a range of systems, including the more affordable Xbox Series S and the base models of PS5 and Xbox Series X. Offering a balanced gaming experience across all platforms will help Rockstar attract and retain a wider audience.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests

In a rapidly evolving gaming market, delivering a high-quality game that performs well on various consoles is essential. Rockstar must avoid exclusivity pitfalls and ensure GTA 6 is accessible to as many players as possible. The company's approach will determine if it can leverage the excitement around GTA 6 and avoid the pitfalls experienced by other developers.