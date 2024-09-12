 PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success: Why Rockstar Games should avoid Black Myth: Wukong’s mistakes | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success: Why Rockstar Games should avoid Black Myth: Wukong’s mistakes

PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success: Why Rockstar Games should avoid Black Myth: Wukong’s mistakes

How will the PS5 Pro's $700 price tag impact GTA 6? Will the high cost lead to issues similar to those seen with Black Myth: Wukong? Here’s what you should need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 10:55 IST
Icon
Top 7 games like GTA to dive into for exciting open world adventures in 2024 while waiting for GTA 6
PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success
1/7 Red Dead Redemption Series: Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 offer an experience reminiscent of GTA, but with a Western twist. Released in 2010 and 2018 respectively, these games transport players to expansive open worlds filled with criminal activities and heists. They excel in storytelling and character development, bringing to life a range of missions across diverse locations like Mexico and the Caribbean. The narrative depth and intricate world design make this series a must-play for fans of the GTA experience. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/7 Saints Row 2: Saints Row 2, developed by Deep Silver Volition and launched in 2008, is often dubbed a GTA clone. However, it distinguishes itself with its unique style and freedom. Players can create a custom character and dive into a large open world with an array of weapons and vehicles. The game offers numerous missions and side quests, maintaining a level of engagement through its entertaining, albeit different, storytelling approach. (Xbox.com)
image caption
3/7 Just Cause 3: Avalanche Studios’ Just Cause 3, released in 2015, combines explosive action with a vast open world. Set in a tropical paradise under a dictator’s rule, players use grappling hooks and wingsuits to cause chaos. The game’s extensive map encourages players to unleash destruction while completing various objectives. The high-paced gameplay and creative freedom make Just Cause 3 a thrilling alternative for those seeking GTA-like mayhem. (Xbox.com)
image caption
4/7 Watch Dogs 2: Ubisoft's Watch Dogs 2, from 2016, elevates the hacking element in a beautifully recreated San Francisco. Players can hack a multitude of objects and systems, enhancing their gameplay experience. The sequel improves on its predecessor with engaging characters and a wide range of activities that go beyond typical fetch quests. Its exploration and innovative interactions set it apart as a notable choice for GTA enthusiasts. (Xbox.com)
image caption
5/7 Mad Max: Released by Avalanche Studios in 2015, Mad Max is an underrated gem that offers a blend of intense driving and combat. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the game focuses on vehicular action, complemented by hand-to-hand combat and a gripping story. Players must reclaim their stolen vehicle and navigate through a richly detailed world, making Mad Max a compelling choice for fans of the GTA genre. (Xbox.com)
image caption
6/7 Mafia III: Mafia III, developed by Hangar 13 and released in 2016, provides a unique twist on the open-world formula. The game features a compact, yet detailed map and combines strong third-person combat with engaging driving mechanics. Set in a crime-ridden city, it offers a narrative of revenge and moral choices, making it a significant entry in the open-world genre that fans of GTA should explore. (Xbox)
PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success
7/7 Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, launched in 2020, delivers a futuristic twist on the GTA formula. Set in the sprawling Night City, the game offers unparalleled freedom in a vibrant, lawless environment. Despite its RPG elements, Cyberpunk 2077 shares similarities with GTA, such as an immersive world and memorable characters. Its dynamic story and cutting-edge graphics make it a standout for those seeking a GTA-like experience in a sci-fi setting. (Xbox.com)
PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success
icon View all Images
Sony’s $700 PS5 Pro raises concerns about its impact on upcoming games like GTA 6. (Rockstar Games, Sony)

Sony's recent unveiling of the PS5 Pro has sparked considerable debate in the gaming community, primarily due to its $700 price tag. This new console promises enhanced performance and better graphics, but its cost raises concerns about its impact on future game releases, particularly Rockstar Games' anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

Concerns Over High Console Prices

The higher price of the PS5 Pro could complicate Rockstar's strategy for GTA 6. As gaming hardware prices climb, developers must navigate carefully to ensure their titles reach a broad audience. If Rockstar mishandles this situation, it could face challenges similar to those encountered by Game Science with Black Myth: Wukong, where delays and exclusivity issues have frustrated players.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
41% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹88,999₹149,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The price point of the PS5 Pro places it in the premium category, which could affect its market performance. The console's cost may discourage potential buyers, creating a dilemma for Rockstar. GTA 6, expected to drive sales for next-gen consoles, needs to perform well across all platforms to maximise its reach and potential.

Also read: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is almost here – Release date, gameplay, and more

The Importance of Broad Platform Support

Rockstar Games' decision on how to support various consoles will be crucial. If the company focuses too much on the PS5 Pro, it risks alienating Xbox users, particularly those with budget-friendly options like the Xbox Series S. A strategy similar to Black Myth: Wukong's, which prioritised one platform and delayed releases for others, could be detrimental.

To prevent such issues, Rockstar must ensure that GTA 6 is optimised for a range of systems, including the more affordable Xbox Series S and the base models of PS5 and Xbox Series X. Offering a balanced gaming experience across all platforms will help Rockstar attract and retain a wider audience.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests

In a rapidly evolving gaming market, delivering a high-quality game that performs well on various consoles is essential. Rockstar must avoid exclusivity pitfalls and ensure GTA 6 is accessible to as many players as possible. The company's approach will determine if it can leverage the excitement around GTA 6 and avoid the pitfalls experienced by other developers.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 10:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for september 11: know how to get cuboot moon gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta trilogy on netflix games hits 36 million downloads, san andreas leads with 25.2 million- details the legend of zelda: echoes of wisdom is almost here – release date, gameplay, and more garena free fire max redeem codes for september 10: know steps to redeem codes 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures red dead redemption 2: how rdr3 can elevate early 20th century tech in side quests red dead redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until september 2- details gta v tips: how to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more garena free fire max redeem codes for september 9: know the powers of new character lila
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is almost here – Release date, gameplay, and more
GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details

GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details
ps5 pro

Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets