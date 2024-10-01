PS5 and PS4 gamers are facing trouble logging into the PlayStation Network globally, according to various user reports on social media platforms. The website Downdetector confirms this, with reports of major downtime starting around 6 PM IST on 1st October. So, what does this mean for users? For starters, users are unable to play online multiplayer games such as Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and more. Additionally, they cannot download or purchase games from the PSN Store until the network outage issues are resolved.

Sony Confirms Outage: Here's What the Official PSN Network Status Indicator Shows

Sony has an official status indicator to signal potential problems that PSN might be facing, and currently, the status shows that “some services are experiencing issues,” with services like the PSN Store affected. “You might have difficulty getting products in PlayStation Store. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” the page notes, as of 1st October, 6:51 AM IST.

Sony has acknowledged the problem, and this means a fix could be on its way soon. Meanwhile, here's what you can currently play while waiting for services to be restored:

What Games Can You Still Play?

If you own physical copies of single-player games like God of War Ragnarok, the recently released AstroBot, or any other title, you can simply play them by inserting the disc into your PS5. This also reminds us that having physical single-player games is always useful, as you don't have to depend on a company's servers to enjoy your gaming experience. That said, if your single-player game requires additional downloads, which it usually won't in most cases, you won't be able to play them.

