 PS6: Which chipset will power Sony’s next console—Intel or AMD? Here’s what we know | Gaming News
AMD could potentially power PlayStation consoles for a third consecutive generation, with a report suggesting the PS6 will feature AMD hardware.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 17 2024, 14:37 IST
ps6
PS5 Pro is the mid-cycle refresh for the PS5, and will be followed by the PS6 launch in a few years. (Sony)

PS6 Launch : Now that the dust has settled around the PS5 Pro reveal, speculation about the next-generation PlayStation console—the PlayStation 6 (PS6)—is starting to build up. The latest rumours concern the chipset that the console will use—Intel or AMD? Reuters has reported that the PS6 will purportedly come with an AMD chipset, just like the PS5 Pro, PS5, and even the PS4 series before that. The report states that Intel lost the contract after competing with AMD, which could result in Intel missing out on billions in revenue from manufacturing silicon wafers.

Intel vs AMD: AMD has been the centrepiece of PlayStation and Xbox consoles for the last two generations

AMD has been the supplier for custom AMD Zen 2 chipsets in both PlayStation and Xbox consoles—whether it's the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S or the older PS4 and Xbox One series. Reuters reports that Intel lost the bidding war to AMD and stated that it“would have been a victory for Intel's design segment and would have doubled as a win for the company's contract manufacturing effort."

Additionally, the report mentioned that “Sony's business also could have helped boost Intel's contract manufacturing business, which now struggles to find big new clients.”

But why did Intel lose the deal? According to Reuters, Intel wanted a higher profit margin per chip provided to Sony, which prevented the deal from going through. As a result, AMD, with a more competitive offer, beat both Intel and Broadcom to secure the contract.

What's next for Sony and Intel?

For now, Sony seems focused on the PlayStation 5 Pro, a mid-cycle refresh of the PS5, potentially aiming to boost frame rates for games and allow players to enjoy popular titles with fidelity settings at 60fps or higher. However, the public's response to the console's reveal earlier this month was mixed, largely due to its high price of $699 and the decision to sell the disc drive separately.

As for Intel, it has just launched its Intel ‘Lunar Lake' Core Ultra 200V series chipsets, which have received positive response from critics. Intel will now focus on partnering with OEMs to bring its new, more efficient chipsets to a wider audience.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 14:37 IST
