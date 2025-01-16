Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield

PUBG Mobile's latest 3.6 update introduces powerful elemental abilities, offering players new strategies. Discover how these new skills can change your approach to battle.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 16 2025, 11:58 IST
Icon
In pics: PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, Free Fire, Minecraft are some of the most actively played games in 2021
PUBG Mobile 3.6 update
1/9 The 2021 list of most actively games includes PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, Among Us!, Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Minecraft and more.  Thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic, gaming in general and mobile gaming in particular has seen a huge increase over the past year and a half. Gamers are increasingly turning to their devices since they are unable to go out as much as they used to before the pandemic arrived. According to statistics available from analytics firm App Annie, the mobile gaming market has seen a big increase in gaming and consumer spending. India is still the world’s biggest mobile gaming market, according to the report. Here’s a list of some of the most actively played games this year, according to App Annie’s latest report on gaming on mobiles for the first half of 2021. The list consists of PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, Among Us!, Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Minecraft and more
PUBG Mobile 3.6 update
2/9 PUBG Mobile: This wildly popular multiplayer battle royale game is at the top of the list and it involves up to 100 players parachuting onto an island and find weapons to attack and kill their enemies. The player (or the team) to survive the longest while staying in the “safe areas” on the map wins the battle royale match. PUBG Mobile game is currently banned in India, and has been succeeded by the recently released Battlegrounds Mobile India. (PUBG/KRAFTON)
image caption
3/9 Honor of Kings: If you have played League of Legends, then the Honor of Kings game will feel very familiar, with a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game format that allows for cross-platform play across iOS and Android. On Honor of Kings, players must gain experience and gold by killing Non-Player Characters (NPCs) and attacking the enemy’s turrets and the core building to win the game. These can be used to skill up and unlock more abilities and purchase items. (Tencent)
image caption
4/9 Among Us!: One of the more brain-twisting game titles on this list, Among Us! is a game that requires your attention and your wits without a break. Players are matched with others and placed on a virtual spaceship with either the role of Crewmates or Impostors. The job of all the gamers is to identify who the Impostors are and eliminate them from the game via voting using an Emergency meeting or reporting a dead body -- while performing tasks on the ship. (Innersloth)
PUBG Mobile 3.6 update
5/9 Candy Crush Saga: One of King’s most popular match-three puzzle games, Candy Crush Saga goes all the way back to 2012, but it has not lost its popularity over the years. The game is available on computers as well as on Android and iPhone. Gamers must complete levels by switching candy pieces on the board so that three or more pieces of the same colour can be matches and eliminated from the board. Matching four or more candies can make the game more exciting with different abilities to remove more candy from the board. (Pixabay)
PUBG Mobile 3.6 update
6/9 Free Fire: Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games and offers users the ability to choose where they want to jump out on the map, which can make a big difference if they know a specific terrain well. Once players land, they must scavenge for weapons and equipment while battling a total of 50 players to remain the only surviving player in the game, like PUBG, they must also remain in the “safe zones” that keep getting smaller and the last team or person alive is the winner. (Garena International)
PUBG Mobile 3.6 update
7/9 Ludo King: A popular Indian game created by Mumbai-based Gametion Technologies, Ludo King is built on the Unity Engine and works just like the Indian board game. This means players will roll a virtual dice to move their (four) pieces around the board till they reach the center while passing the other players “bases”. Gamers can play against other players, the computer, a local mode that involves passing the device around and multiplayer with friends. (Ludo King)
image caption
8/9 Minecraft Pocket Edition: Popular sandbox and survival game Minecraft is popular on almost every platform the game is available on. It is no surprise then, that the game is regularly in the top 10 and regularly at the top spot in the App Store's and Google Play's Paid Apps Section in the Top Charts. The game focuses on survival and creative building of the original game, minus some of the other features on the full edition. Users can download the game for both Android and iPhone via their respective app stores. (Windows Blog)
PUBG Mobile 3.6 update
9/9 Call of Duty: Mobile A popular battle royale game created Activision, Call of Duty Mobile was already popular in India but shot to fame and saw downloads increase after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country last year. The game is a free-to-play shooter and includes a battle royale mode along with FPS modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Free for All, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and players can use “Scorestreaks” to use special weapons in the game. (Call of Duty/Activision)
PUBG Mobile 3.6 update
icon View all Images
PUBG Mobile 3.6 has introduced the Sacred Quartet mode, which offers four elemental abilities for strategic gameplay advantages. (PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile's version 3.6 update introduces an exciting feature that could change the way you approach every match. The new "Sacred Quartet" mode brings with it four elemental abilities, each offering distinct advantages, whether you're attacking, defending, or trying to outsmart your opponents. Here's a detailed breakdown of these abilities and tips on how to use them effectively to boost your gameplay.

In the Sacred Quartet mode, players are given the option to choose an elemental art before heading to Spawn Island. These arts provide different skill sets designed to enhance your strategy and give you an edge in various combat situations. Whether you're looking to deal damage, provide cover for your team, or gain tactical mobility, the new abilities cover all bases.

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: CarryMinati teases BGMI 3.6 update with aqua dragon, auto drive, new features, and exciting rewards

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Fire Element: Flaming Phoenix

The Flaming Phoenix skill brings fiery offence to the game, offering two powerful abilities. Phoenix Flames lets players shoot a fireball at a specific target, which causes ongoing damage to both the target and enemies nearby. Phoenix Soar allows players to leap high into the air, which can be useful for both attack and escape. Energy management plays a crucial role in using these abilities effectively, as both require energy to activate and recharge automatically over time.

Also read: Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here's what we know about the upcoming console

Tips for Flaming Phoenix:

  • Keep an eye on your energy levels to ensure you're not left vulnerable in crucial moments.
  • Use Phoenix Soar to gain high ground or to escape tough situations.
  • Phoenix Flames can control enemy movement when deployed in high-traffic areas, especially chokepoints.

Water Element: Aquad Dragon

The Aquad Dragon's ability focuses on defense. With the Water Barrier, you gain a mobile shield that blocks enemy vision and reduces damage. Though it won't stop all attacks, it can be used to protect teammates or slow enemy advances. The barrier can be repositioned, offering a flexible defensive tool. However, it comes with a cooldown, so using it at the right moment is key.

Also read: Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Tips for Aquad Dragon:

  • Place the barrier to protect teammates during revives or healing sessions.
  • Move the barrier as needed to adapt to the battlefield's ever-changing conditions.
  • Be mindful of the cooldown to ensure you can use it again when needed.

Nature Element: Spirit Deer

The Spirit Deer skill summons a deer spirit that can sprint forward, damaging and marking enemies. It also offers teleportation, allowing players to quickly move to the deer's location for strategic positioning. However, using the deer leaves the player vulnerable, so it's important to use it cautiously.

Also read: This GTA series becomes 2024's most watched game on live streams ahead of GTA 6 release

Nature Element: Spirit Deer

Spirit Deer summons a controllable deer spirit that can assist in combat and exploration. Its main abilities are:

  1. Charging Attack – The deer charges forward, damaging and marking enemies in its path.
  2. Teleportation – Players can teleport to the deer's location, offering quick mobility.

While controlling the deer, players are vulnerable, so it's important to stay hidden. The deer disappears after taking damage or when manually cancelled, triggering a cooldown.

These four elemental arts in the PUBG Mobile 3.6 update open up new strategic possibilities. Whether you're on the offensive, defending your team, or moving swiftly across the battlefield, mastering these abilities can make all the difference in your next match.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 11:58 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here’s what we know about the upcoming console
Grand Theft Auto V

This GTA series becomes 2024's most watched game on live streams ahead of GTA 6 release
Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025
GTA 6 Map

GTA 6 map may be bigger than expected, fan-made comparisons spark excitement ahead of release
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets