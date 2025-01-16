PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield

PUBG Mobile's version 3.6 update introduces an exciting feature that could change the way you approach every match. The new "Sacred Quartet" mode brings with it four elemental abilities, each offering distinct advantages, whether you're attacking, defending, or trying to outsmart your opponents. Here's a detailed breakdown of these abilities and tips on how to use them effectively to boost your gameplay.

In the Sacred Quartet mode, players are given the option to choose an elemental art before heading to Spawn Island. These arts provide different skill sets designed to enhance your strategy and give you an edge in various combat situations. Whether you're looking to deal damage, provide cover for your team, or gain tactical mobility, the new abilities cover all bases.

Fire Element: Flaming Phoenix

The Flaming Phoenix skill brings fiery offence to the game, offering two powerful abilities. Phoenix Flames lets players shoot a fireball at a specific target, which causes ongoing damage to both the target and enemies nearby. Phoenix Soar allows players to leap high into the air, which can be useful for both attack and escape. Energy management plays a crucial role in using these abilities effectively, as both require energy to activate and recharge automatically over time.

Tips for Flaming Phoenix:

Keep an eye on your energy levels to ensure you're not left vulnerable in crucial moments.

Use Phoenix Soar to gain high ground or to escape tough situations.

Phoenix Flames can control enemy movement when deployed in high-traffic areas, especially chokepoints.

Water Element: Aquad Dragon

The Aquad Dragon's ability focuses on defense. With the Water Barrier, you gain a mobile shield that blocks enemy vision and reduces damage. Though it won't stop all attacks, it can be used to protect teammates or slow enemy advances. The barrier can be repositioned, offering a flexible defensive tool. However, it comes with a cooldown, so using it at the right moment is key.

Tips for Aquad Dragon:

Place the barrier to protect teammates during revives or healing sessions.

Move the barrier as needed to adapt to the battlefield's ever-changing conditions.

Be mindful of the cooldown to ensure you can use it again when needed.

Nature Element: Spirit Deer

The Spirit Deer skill summons a deer spirit that can sprint forward, damaging and marking enemies. It also offers teleportation, allowing players to quickly move to the deer's location for strategic positioning. However, using the deer leaves the player vulnerable, so it's important to use it cautiously.

These four elemental arts in the PUBG Mobile 3.6 update open up new strategic possibilities. Whether you're on the offensive, defending your team, or moving swiftly across the battlefield, mastering these abilities can make all the difference in your next match.