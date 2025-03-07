PUBG Mobile 3.7 update: New map, mode, and gameplay changes set for global release
PUBG Mobile’s 3.7 update is here, bringing new features, a golden-themed mode, an expansive map, and exciting gameplay improvements. Here’s what players can expect.
The battleground is evolving again as PUBG Mobile gears up for its 3.7 update, set to be released globally on March 7. Players across different regions and platforms can expect a phased rollout, with Android users likely to receive the update before iOS users. The update introduces fresh gameplay mechanics, a new themed mode, and an expansive map, reshaping the battle royale experience. Here's what players can expect:
Golden Dynasty Mode Adds a New Layer of Strategy
The most exciting addition in this update is the Golden Dynasty Mode, which transforms the battlefield with a unique theme inspired by ancient golden landscapes, floating islands, and grand palaces. Players will uncover hidden treasures and wield a special dagger that can manipulate time, introducing new strategic possibilities to each match.
You may be interested in
See all the new mechanics, items, and optimizations that arrived in Classic Mode with PUBG MOBILE Version 3.7. 💪— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 7, 2025
📲 https://t.co/tlsRoEGqF0#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGM370 #PUBGMOBILEC8S23 #PUBGMCLASSICUPDATE pic.twitter.com/czPKCeIkkA
Also read: GTA 6 launch price to be $100? Analyst predicts unprecedented pricing strategy for Rockstar's upcoming game
Rondo Map
Alongside the Golden Dynasty Mode, PUBG Mobile introduces the Rondo Map, a vast 8x8 km battleground combining traditional Eastern architecture with modern city structures. The map includes lavish city buildings, floating restaurants, bamboo forests, and serene lakeside retreats. A dynamic weather system adds further complexity, affecting gameplay in real time. Players can also find new weapon skins for popular guns like the M416 and AKM.
Also read: Patent suggests Nintendo Switch 2 could use smartphone as second display for classic DS games
Classic Map Enhancements
For fans of the classic maps, Mylta Power and the Erangel Bridge are back with updated visuals and enhanced gameplay. The improvements aim to give players a smoother, more refined experience while revisiting these iconic locations.
Also read: GTA 6 rumoured age rating sparks global concerns: Will Rockstar tone down content or risk censorship?
How to Download the Update
The update can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, App Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, or Huawei AppGallery. Alternatively, players can manually install the APK via PUBG Mobile's official website. In case the update doesn't appear immediately, players should check for updates manually or wait for the automatic background installation.
Also read: Celebrate Mario Day with a free Nintendo Switch Online trial and exclusive Mario Kart challenge
The rollout will take place in phases, with regional differences in timing. Google Play users in Vietnam will see the update start at 12:30 PM on March 6, while players globally can access it from 7:00 AM on March 7. iOS users will receive it in a similar staggered manner, with the global release by 3:30 PM.
In India, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players will receive their own 3.7 update soon but may not have access to all the features found in PUBG Mobile's latest version.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71741338435975