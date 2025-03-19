Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipsets for handheld gaming devices launched at GDC 2025

Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipsets for handheld gaming devices launched at GDC 2025

Qualcomm has revealed its Snapdragon G Series Gaming Platforms at GDC 2025, promising enhanced performance, graphics, and connectivity for upcoming handheld gaming devices in 2025.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 19 2025, 13:38 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra, and other 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite powered smartphone launching in 2025
Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipset
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung is expected to launch its new generation S series smartphone in January 2025. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The smartphone is expected to come with several design and camera upgrades. Additionally, we may also get to see new Galaxy AI features with OneUI 7.  (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)
Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipset
2/5 Vivo X200 Ultra: Another flagship model which is expected to be launched in 2025 is the Vivo X200 Ultra. While its sibling, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro were powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the new X200 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Additionally, we can also expect camera upgrades, therefore, the smartphone could be an all-rounder device.  (Amazon)
Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipset
3/5 Vivo X200 Ultra: Another flagship model which is expected to be launched in 2025 is the Vivo X200 Ultra. While its sibling, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro were powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the new X200 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Additionally, we can also expect camera upgrades, therefore, the smartphone could be an all-rounder device.  (Vivo)
Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipset
4/5 Oppo Find X8 Ultra: After the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro, the company is expected to launch the Ultra variant of the series with upgraded features, performance, and specifications. Reportedly, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor instead of a Dimensity 9400 Chip. Therefore, we can see a major performance boost along with new camera features. However, the Ultra variant may launch in China.  (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipset
5/5 Honor Magic 7 series: The flagship Magic series is expected to consist of two models, the  Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro, both expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processors. Reports suggest that the pro model may come with a 200MP telephoto periscope lens offering enhanced zoom capabilities. However, the device may debut in the second half of 2025, therefore, we still have time to confirm what Honor has planned.  (Honor)
Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipset
icon View all Images
Qualcomm has introduced its Snapdragon G Series chipsets for enhanced performance in handheld gaming devices at GDC 2025. (Qualcomm)

Qualcomm has unveiled its 2025 Snapdragon G Series Gaming Platforms at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) this week. The new chipset lineup, which includes the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2, will power a range of Android-based handheld gaming devices. Qualcomm aims to enhance performance, graphics, and connectivity in response to the growing competition in the portable gaming market.

Snapdragon G3 Gen 3: Flagship Performance

The Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is the flagship model, offering substantial upgrades over its predecessor. Despite not featuring Qualcomm's latest Oryon CPU or the Adreno 830 GPU found in high-end smartphone processors, it delivers a 30% improvement in CPU performance and a 28% boost in graphics. This chipset supports the Lumen lighting and reflections system in Unreal Engine 5, marking it as the first in the G Series to do so. It also supports QHD+ resolution at 144Hz and includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 via the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 system for enhanced connectivity.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
4% OFF
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
Discounted price:₹69,998Original price:₹72,999
Buy now
12% OFF
Vivo X200
  • Natural Green
  • 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹65,999Original price:₹74,999
Buy now

Also read: One UI 7 will start to roll out from April 7, but not all AI features will come to older generation Samsung phones

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Snapdragon G2 Gen 2: Cloud Gaming Focus

The Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 focuses on both gaming and cloud gaming. Replacing the G2 Gen 1, it boasts significant performance improvements, offering up to 2.3 times better CPU performance and 3.8 times faster GPU speeds with the Adreno A22 GPU. Additionally, it supports QHD+ at 144Hz, making it suitable for smooth and responsive gameplay. Wi-Fi 7 further reduces latency for cloud gaming.

Also read: Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses

Snapdragon G1 Gen 2: Entry-Level Power

The entry-level Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 is designed for cloud gaming on budget-friendly handheld devices. It brings a notable performance boost, with Qualcomm claiming an 80% increase in CPU power and a 25% improvement in GPU performance. The G1 Gen 2 also supports FHD+ resolution at 120Hz, a significant upgrade from its predecessor.

While all three platforms offer strong performance, only the G3 Gen 3 and G2 Gen 2 support Qualcomm's Snapdragon Game Super Resolution and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 technologies, which enhance visual fidelity and frame rates. Qualcomm has confirmed that upcoming handheld devices, including Ayaneo's Pocket S2, Gaming Pad, and OneXPlayer's OneXSugar, will feature these new chips.

Also read: Xbox controller to get new ways to type, navigate and more on Windows 11 PC in upcoming feature update

The Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 will debut in Retroid's next-generation handheld, likely the Retroid Pocket 6, while the Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 will power the Retroid Pocket Classic, a Game Boy-style device with a 3.92-inch AMOLED display.

Several manufacturers, including Ayaneo, OneXPlayer, and Retroid Pocket, are expected to release devices featuring the Snapdragon G Series chips starting in the first quarter of 2025.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 13:38 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 PC

Is GTA 5 finally coming to PC Game Pass? New leaks spark excitement among hammers
Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition

Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date may be closer than expected as new clues spark speculation
Xbox controller

Xbox controller to get new ways to type, navigate and more on Windows 11 PC in upcoming feature update
Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft introduces Copilot for Gaming: AI assistant to streamline Xbox setup, progress, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets