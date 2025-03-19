Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipsets for handheld gaming devices launched at GDC 2025

Qualcomm has unveiled its 2025 Snapdragon G Series Gaming Platforms at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) this week. The new chipset lineup, which includes the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2, will power a range of Android-based handheld gaming devices. Qualcomm aims to enhance performance, graphics, and connectivity in response to the growing competition in the portable gaming market.

Snapdragon G3 Gen 3: Flagship Performance

The Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is the flagship model, offering substantial upgrades over its predecessor. Despite not featuring Qualcomm's latest Oryon CPU or the Adreno 830 GPU found in high-end smartphone processors, it delivers a 30% improvement in CPU performance and a 28% boost in graphics. This chipset supports the Lumen lighting and reflections system in Unreal Engine 5, marking it as the first in the G Series to do so. It also supports QHD+ resolution at 144Hz and includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 via the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 system for enhanced connectivity.

Snapdragon G2 Gen 2: Cloud Gaming Focus

The Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 focuses on both gaming and cloud gaming. Replacing the G2 Gen 1, it boasts significant performance improvements, offering up to 2.3 times better CPU performance and 3.8 times faster GPU speeds with the Adreno A22 GPU. Additionally, it supports QHD+ at 144Hz, making it suitable for smooth and responsive gameplay. Wi-Fi 7 further reduces latency for cloud gaming.

Snapdragon G1 Gen 2: Entry-Level Power

The entry-level Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 is designed for cloud gaming on budget-friendly handheld devices. It brings a notable performance boost, with Qualcomm claiming an 80% increase in CPU power and a 25% improvement in GPU performance. The G1 Gen 2 also supports FHD+ resolution at 120Hz, a significant upgrade from its predecessor.

While all three platforms offer strong performance, only the G3 Gen 3 and G2 Gen 2 support Qualcomm's Snapdragon Game Super Resolution and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 technologies, which enhance visual fidelity and frame rates. Qualcomm has confirmed that upcoming handheld devices, including Ayaneo's Pocket S2, Gaming Pad, and OneXPlayer's OneXSugar, will feature these new chips.

The Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 will debut in Retroid's next-generation handheld, likely the Retroid Pocket 6, while the Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 will power the Retroid Pocket Classic, a Game Boy-style device with a 3.92-inch AMOLED display.

Several manufacturers, including Ayaneo, OneXPlayer, and Retroid Pocket, are expected to release devices featuring the Snapdragon G Series chips starting in the first quarter of 2025.