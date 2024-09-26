 Red Dead Online update arriving soon with ongoing in game rewards for players | Gaming News
Rockstar Games is preparing a new patch for Red Dead Online. This update may include changes to the game’s profanity filter and some ongoing rewards.

| Updated on: Sep 26 2024, 11:27 IST
Rockstar Games prepares a new patch for Red Dead Online. (Rockstar Games )

Rockstar Games appears to be preparing a new patch for Red Dead Online, as indicated by a recent update to the “Red Dead Redemption 2 Title Update 1.32 Notes” page, originally created on March 19. The update was first noticed by Tez2, a reliable source for Rockstar Related news, on the platform X.

The latest development from Rockstar has led to the temporary disabling of Custom Posse and Custom Horse names. According to Tez2, this might suggest that Rockstar is updating the game's profanity filter to align with the recently updated Community Guidelines introduced earlier this year. If this turns out to be the case, Custom Posse and Horse names will still appear locally for players but won't be visible to others.

Patch Not a Major Update

While this update brings some positive news, Tez2 cautions that it will mainly serve as a patch, not a major content update. This points to the continued dormancy of Red Dead Online in terms of new content. However, there is speculation that Rockstar may be considering more substantial changes for the game in the future, such as the introduction of the BattlEye anti-cheat system, currently used in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Alongside the patch, players can still engage with ongoing in-game events and rewards. Until September 30, players who capture three bounties will earn a brown Boutell Hat. The reward will be delivered within 72 hours of completing the task. Additional rewards are available for completing specific challenges:

  • Finish three Infamous Bounties for three Potent Miracle Tonics and 50 Split Point Repeater Ammo.
  • Complete one Legendary Bounty for three Hawkmoth Bolas.
  • Fulfill Bounty Hunter Daily Challenges for three consecutive days to earn a tan and black Leavitt Jacket.

These rewards wrap up the monthly bounty and weekly incentives for Red Dead Online. Although no significant new content has been confirmed, players can expect next week to bring fresh bounty missions, boosts to in-game currency (RDO$) and XP, and community inspired outfits.

Rumours of Remastered Edition

Meanwhile, rumours persist about a potential Red Dead Redemption Remastered PC port. The remastered version, which became a commercial hit, was previously released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with enhanced features for PlayStation 5.

