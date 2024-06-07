 Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats: Unlock money, weapons, gear, and more | Gaming News
Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats offer players a range of codes to unlock money, weapons, outfits, and more, enhancing the Wild West experience while keeping the gameplay immersive and authentic. Here's how to find and use them.

Jun 07 2024
Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats
Unlock every Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat code to enhance your Wild West adventure with ease. (Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats: Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) offers players a treasure trove of cheat codes that enhance the gameplay experience without shattering the immersive Wild West narrative. These cheats range from spawning money and gear to altering gameplay mechanics, providing subtle but impactful advantages.

Unlike the more outrageous cheats in Rockstar's GTA 5, RDR2 cheats maintain a grounded approach. Players can use these codes to acquire money, weapons, outfits, and other resources, making the sprawling western frontier more accessible.

These cheats are simple to activate. As players explore the landscape of RDR2, they may come across strange words engraved into shacks or concealed in graffiti. However, the most dependable option is to buy newspapers in towns like Valentine, Saint Denis, and Blackwater. These essential codes can often be found in the New Hanover Gazette, Saint Denis Times, and Blackwater Ledger. Some cheats are only available after completing specific story missions, so finish the campaign first to prevent spoiling the main save. 

How to Locate Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheat Codes

To locate the codes, open your satchel, pick up a newspaper, flip to the back, and zoom in on the bottom of the page. If you find a tagline, that's your cheat code.

To enter these cheats, simply pause the game, navigate to the Settings menu, and pick the Cheats option in the bottom right corner. To open a text box, press Triangle (on PlayStation) or Y (on Xbox), then write in the detected phrase. Cheats can be enabled or disabled as needed. Remember that utilising hacks disables saving and achievements, so save your game manually before enabling them.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience

Complete List of Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheat Codes

  • "Abundance is the dullest desire": Infinite ammunition. (Available from Chapter 1)
  • "A simple life, a beautiful death": Basic Weapons.
  • "Greed is American virtue": Heavy Weapons. (Available after "Advertising, the New American Art" in Chapter 3)
  • "Death is silence": Stealth Weapons.
  • "History is written by fools": Gunslinger mission weapons.
  • "You long for sight and see nothing": Removes Fog of War. (Available after "Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern" in Chapter 3)
  • "Greed is now a virtue": $500.
  • "Vanity. All is vanity": Unlocks all outfits.
  • "Eat of knowledge": All crafting recipes.
  • "Share": Unlocks all camp upgrades.
  • "Virtue unearned is not virtue": Maximum Honor. (Available after "Urban Pleasures" in Chapter 4)
  • "You revel in your disgrace, I see": Minimum Honor.
  • "Balance. All is balance": Neutral Honor.
  • "Be greedy only for foresight": Infinite DeadEye.
  • "The lucky be strong evermore": Infinite Stamina. (Available after Chapter 5)
  • "Guide me better": Dead Eye Level 1.
  • "Make me better": Dead Eye Level 2.
  • "I shall be better": Dead Eye Level 3.
  • "I still seek more": Dead Eye Level 4.
  • "I seek and I find": Dead Eye Level 5.
  • "Seek all the bounty of this place": Increases Health, Stamina, and DeadEye metres.
  • "You flourish before you die": Fills Health, Stamina, and DeadEye metres.
  • "You seek more than the world offers": Fills and fortifies cores. (Available after "The King's Son" in Chapter 6)
  • "My kingdom is a horse": Increases Horse Bonding level.
  • "Better than my dog": Call horse from any range.
  • "A fool on command": Induces drunkenness.
  • "Run! Run! Run!": Spawns a racehorse.
  • "You are a beast built for war": Spawns a War Horse. (Available after the Epilogue)
  • "You want more than you have": Spawns a Superior Horse (Arabian).
  • "You want something new": Spawns a random horse.
  • "The best of the old ways": Spawns a stagecoach.
  • "Keep your dreams simple": Spawns a wagon.
  • "Keep your dreams light": Spawns a horse drawn buggy.
  • "Would you be happier as a clown?": Spawns a Circus Wagon. (Available after the Epilogue)
  • "You want punishment": Gives a Wanted Level.
  • "You want freedom": Drops Wanted Level.
  • "You want everyone to go away": Removes notoriety/bounties.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10

Enjoy the Old West with these handy RDR2 cheats, and make your frontier adventures more exciting and tailored to your whims.

