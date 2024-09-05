Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event
Red Dead Redemption 2 introduces new Bounty Hunter DLC in Red Dead Online, offering players free content and rewards through a series of missions and challenges.
In a new event for Red Dead Online, players can now access free downloadable content (DLC). The popular game Red Dead Redemption 2, renowned for its high Metacritic score of 97, is celebrated for its single-player experience. However, its multiplayer component, Red Dead Online, has faced challenges with content updates.
Content Support Challenges
Despite sharing its expansive world, gameplay, and visuals with the acclaimed single-player version, Red Dead Online has struggled to maintain the same level of support. Rockstar Games' decision to scale back major updates for Red Dead Online left many fans disappointed, especially when compared to the ongoing content additions for GTA Online, which continues to receive substantial updates since its 2013 release. With GTA 6 expected in 2025, it is anticipated that a new version of the multiplayer experience will follow.
Red Dead Online: New Event Rewards
The latest event in Red Dead Online, called ‘Bounty Hunter Bonuses,' offers players a range of rewards. Participants can earn bonus experience points (XP) and currency, as well as claim free DLC by completing specific missions. For instance, players who engage in the Manhunt or Day of Reckoning missions will receive a free black and white Shaffer Chaps.
Weekly Bounty Rewards
Additionally, players who complete Bounty Hunter Daily Challenges for three consecutive days will be awarded a free Tan and Black Leavitt Jacket. Those who achieve victories in the featured series will also receive a black Dillehay Hat. Each week, players can earn different rewards by completing bounties:
- From September 3 to 9: A beige Morning Tailcoat
- From September 10 to 16: 16:3 Gravesend Bolas
- From September 17 to 23: 23:50 Shotgun Slugs
- From September 24 to 30: A brown Boutell Hat
Red Dead Redemption 2 and its multiplayer component, Red Dead Online, are available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.
