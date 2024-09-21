Red Dead Redemption 2: Fan crafts stunning 3D wall map of iconic town Valentine

A fan of Red Dead Redemption 2 has created a detailed 3D map of the in-game town of Valentine. Since its release in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 has shipped over 65 million copies worldwide. The game, known for its immersive world and complex characters, has left a lasting impact on its players. Among these, Arthur Morgan stands out as a beloved protagonist, celebrated for his compelling backstory.

3D Recreation of Valentine

In a post on Reddit, user domriccobene shared their recreation of Valentine, a rustic town in the game, Gamerant reported. This fan project provides a bird's-eye view of Valentine, mirroring how it appears on the game's map. Key features, such as rivers, trails, mountainous areas, and a train bridge, have been included in the design. The map spans 60 tiles, with each tile representing one kilometre in the game. Domriccobene explained that they have carefully recreated every building and boulder from the Valentine area and may paint them in different colours to highlight their individual details.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Valentine serves as the first camp for the Van der Linde gang after leaving the snowy mountains. Players can explore stores to gather supplies like tonics, ammunition, hunting accessories, and horse care items. The town also offers a variety of side missions, including “Oh, Brother,” “Mary-Beth,” and “The Noblest of Men, and a Woman.”

Future of the Series

Although Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to captivate its fanbase, discussions about a potential sequel remain speculative. Rumours have circulated about Red Dead Redemption 3 being in production, but no official announcement has been made by Rockstar at this time. Fans will have to wait for further updates regarding the future of the series.