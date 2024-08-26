Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2, a game well-known for its immersive world, has recently added a new mod that enhances the experience. The Saint Denis Fight Club mod, created by Saxen123, is now available for download on Nexus. This mod transforms part of the mayor's mansion interior in Saint Denis into a fight club arena where players can engage in brawls with various characters from the Wild West.

Red Dead Redemption 2: New Fight Club Mod Available for Download

The mod provides a new location complete with a crowd of spectators for the brawls. Players can now experience intense combat scenarios, adding a new layer of excitement to the game. A trailer featuring Arthur Morgan in a Tyler Durden costume has been released to promote the mod.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Feedback on the mod has been largely positive, with users reporting minimal bugs. However, to ensure compatibility, players must first install either Lenny's Mod Loader or the Rampage Trainer. The mod is also compatible with the Bar Brawls and Enhanced Brawls mods, which enhance the fighting experience further.

Steam Offers Free Downloads This Weekend

In other gaming news, Steam is offering a range of free downloads this weekend, providing opportunities for diverse gaming experiences. Players can download over 11 titles, including Euro Truck Simulator 2, where they can drive across Europe delivering cargo and sightseeing along the way. Dark Hours offers a multiplayer horror experience where players must survive supernatural events during a heist. For more horror, KLETKA challenges players to escape from a dangerous elevator filled with traps and monsters.

Also read: GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release

More Free Games to Explore

RPG enthusiasts can explore Visions of Mana, a new title by Square Enix, featuring a world of elemental spirits. Fighting game fans can try Tekken 8, while those seeking a cute adventure can enjoy Bread & Fred. Far Cry 6 is also available for those who missed the latest instalment in the series.

Also read: GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here's how it looks like

These free downloads and more are available on Steam, so gamers should take advantage of these offers before they end.