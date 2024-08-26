 Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 now features a new Fight Club mod, letting players brawl in Saint Denis. Here’s where you can get it from and experience the enhanced wild west combat.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 11:22 IST
Icon
Top 7 games like GTA to dive into for exciting open world adventures in 2024 while waiting for GTA 6
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
1/7 Red Dead Redemption Series: Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 offer an experience reminiscent of GTA, but with a Western twist. Released in 2010 and 2018 respectively, these games transport players to expansive open worlds filled with criminal activities and heists. They excel in storytelling and character development, bringing to life a range of missions across diverse locations like Mexico and the Caribbean. The narrative depth and intricate world design make this series a must-play for fans of the GTA experience. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/7 Saints Row 2: Saints Row 2, developed by Deep Silver Volition and launched in 2008, is often dubbed a GTA clone. However, it distinguishes itself with its unique style and freedom. Players can create a custom character and dive into a large open world with an array of weapons and vehicles. The game offers numerous missions and side quests, maintaining a level of engagement through its entertaining, albeit different, storytelling approach. (Xbox.com)
image caption
3/7 Just Cause 3: Avalanche Studios’ Just Cause 3, released in 2015, combines explosive action with a vast open world. Set in a tropical paradise under a dictator’s rule, players use grappling hooks and wingsuits to cause chaos. The game’s extensive map encourages players to unleash destruction while completing various objectives. The high-paced gameplay and creative freedom make Just Cause 3 a thrilling alternative for those seeking GTA-like mayhem. (Xbox.com)
image caption
4/7 Watch Dogs 2: Ubisoft's Watch Dogs 2, from 2016, elevates the hacking element in a beautifully recreated San Francisco. Players can hack a multitude of objects and systems, enhancing their gameplay experience. The sequel improves on its predecessor with engaging characters and a wide range of activities that go beyond typical fetch quests. Its exploration and innovative interactions set it apart as a notable choice for GTA enthusiasts. (Xbox.com)
image caption
5/7 Mad Max: Released by Avalanche Studios in 2015, Mad Max is an underrated gem that offers a blend of intense driving and combat. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the game focuses on vehicular action, complemented by hand-to-hand combat and a gripping story. Players must reclaim their stolen vehicle and navigate through a richly detailed world, making Mad Max a compelling choice for fans of the GTA genre. (Xbox.com)
image caption
6/7 Mafia III: Mafia III, developed by Hangar 13 and released in 2016, provides a unique twist on the open-world formula. The game features a compact, yet detailed map and combines strong third-person combat with engaging driving mechanics. Set in a crime-ridden city, it offers a narrative of revenge and moral choices, making it a significant entry in the open-world genre that fans of GTA should explore. (Xbox)
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
7/7 Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, launched in 2020, delivers a futuristic twist on the GTA formula. Set in the sprawling Night City, the game offers unparalleled freedom in a vibrant, lawless environment. Despite its RPG elements, Cyberpunk 2077 shares similarities with GTA, such as an immersive world and memorable characters. Its dynamic story and cutting-edge graphics make it a standout for those seeking a GTA-like experience in a sci-fi setting. (Xbox.com)
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
icon View all Images
Red Dead Redemption 2's new Fight Club mod lets players engage in Wild West brawls. (YouTube)

Red Dead Redemption 2, a game well-known for its immersive world, has recently added a new mod that enhances the experience. The Saint Denis Fight Club mod, created by Saxen123, is now available for download on Nexus. This mod transforms part of the mayor's mansion interior in Saint Denis into a fight club arena where players can engage in brawls with various characters from the Wild West.

Red Dead Redemption 2: New Fight Club Mod Available for Download

The mod provides a new location complete with a crowd of spectators for the brawls. Players can now experience intense combat scenarios, adding a new layer of excitement to the game. A trailer featuring Arthur Morgan in a Tyler Durden costume has been released to promote the mod.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
40% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,999₹149,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Feedback on the mod has been largely positive, with users reporting minimal bugs. However, to ensure compatibility, players must first install either Lenny's Mod Loader or the Rampage Trainer. The mod is also compatible with the Bar Brawls and Enhanced Brawls mods, which enhance the fighting experience further.

Steam Offers Free Downloads This Weekend

In other gaming news, Steam is offering a range of free downloads this weekend, providing opportunities for diverse gaming experiences. Players can download over 11 titles, including Euro Truck Simulator 2, where they can drive across Europe delivering cargo and sightseeing along the way. Dark Hours offers a multiplayer horror experience where players must survive supernatural events during a heist. For more horror, KLETKA challenges players to escape from a dangerous elevator filled with traps and monsters.

Also read: GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release

More Free Games to Explore

RPG enthusiasts can explore Visions of Mana, a new title by Square Enix, featuring a world of elemental spirits. Fighting game fans can try Tekken 8, while those seeking a cute adventure can enjoy Bread & Fred. Far Cry 6 is also available for those who missed the latest instalment in the series.

Also read: GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here's how it looks like

These free downloads and more are available on Steam, so gamers should take advantage of these offers before they end.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 11:22 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta 6 expected pc requirements: prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release gta 6 fan imagines pc version with creative steam page concept: here’s how it looks like gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta 5 available for free for limited time: know how to download and explore other offers gta v cheats: list of all gta v cheat codes for ps4 gta v tips: how to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more gta online: get $500,000 by completing rockstar games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses gta 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than grand theft auto 5: all details of the upcoming game 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures how to play gta 5 on android and ios smartphones: stream with steam link - a step by step guide
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
best laptops for coding

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential
iQOO 12

iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets