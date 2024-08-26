Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2 now features a new Fight Club mod, letting players brawl in Saint Denis. Here’s where you can get it from and experience the enhanced wild west combat.
Red Dead Redemption 2, a game well-known for its immersive world, has recently added a new mod that enhances the experience. The Saint Denis Fight Club mod, created by Saxen123, is now available for download on Nexus. This mod transforms part of the mayor's mansion interior in Saint Denis into a fight club arena where players can engage in brawls with various characters from the Wild West.
Red Dead Redemption 2: New Fight Club Mod Available for Download
The mod provides a new location complete with a crowd of spectators for the brawls. Players can now experience intense combat scenarios, adding a new layer of excitement to the game. A trailer featuring Arthur Morgan in a Tyler Durden costume has been released to promote the mod.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Transparent Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
Feedback on the mod has been largely positive, with users reporting minimal bugs. However, to ensure compatibility, players must first install either Lenny's Mod Loader or the Rampage Trainer. The mod is also compatible with the Bar Brawls and Enhanced Brawls mods, which enhance the fighting experience further.
Steam Offers Free Downloads This Weekend
In other gaming news, Steam is offering a range of free downloads this weekend, providing opportunities for diverse gaming experiences. Players can download over 11 titles, including Euro Truck Simulator 2, where they can drive across Europe delivering cargo and sightseeing along the way. Dark Hours offers a multiplayer horror experience where players must survive supernatural events during a heist. For more horror, KLETKA challenges players to escape from a dangerous elevator filled with traps and monsters.
Also read: GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
More Free Games to Explore
RPG enthusiasts can explore Visions of Mana, a new title by Square Enix, featuring a world of elemental spirits. Fighting game fans can try Tekken 8, while those seeking a cute adventure can enjoy Bread & Fred. Far Cry 6 is also available for those who missed the latest instalment in the series.
Also read: GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here's how it looks like
These free downloads and more are available on Steam, so gamers should take advantage of these offers before they end.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71724651251175