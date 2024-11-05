 Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas, and more leaving PS Plus soon: Here’s what you need to know | Gaming News
Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas, and more leaving PS Plus soon: Here's what you need to know

Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas, and more leaving PS Plus soon: Here’s what you need to know

Sony’s PS Plus service will remove 18 popular games on November 18, 2024, including GTA: San Andreas, Red Dead Redemption 2 and the Kingdom Hearts series.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 05 2024, 11:28 IST
Sony's PS Plus will remove 18 popular games on November 18, including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Kingdom Hearts. (YouTube)

Sony has announced a notable lineup change for its PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers this November, revealing a departure of 18 popular games from the service on November 18, 2024. This update affects a broad range of titles, from open-world classics to indie gems, giving players only a few weeks to enjoy these games before they're removed.

Full List of PS Plus Games Leaving Soon

The following titles will be departing PS Plus on November 18:

  • GTA: San Andreas - Definitive Edition (PS5, PS4)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
  • The Sims 4: City Living (PS4)
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4)
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON (PS4)

  • Superliminal (PS5, PS4)
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS5, PS4)
  • Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, PS4)
  • Teardown (PS5)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)
  • Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4)
  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4)
  • Chorus (PS5, PS4)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (PS5, PS4)
  • Overcooked 2 (PS4)
  • Blasphemous (PS4)
  • Moving Out (PS4)

A notable exit for many fans will be the complete Kingdom Hearts series, a cornerstone for players who value story-rich, character-driven games. Rockstar titles like GTA: San Andreas and Red Dead Redemption 2 are also significant losses, leaving a considerable gap in the library's collection of open-world adventures. These departures will affect both fans of big-name franchises and those who appreciate indie games, with titles like What Remains of Edith Finch and Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series also leaving the lineup.

A Call for Players to Prioritise Their Time

With these games exiting soon, PS Plus subscribers have limited time to complete them. Many of these titles require substantial commitment, and the impending departure date has created a push for players to prioritise their gaming. Subscribers have a window of opportunity to experience or revisit these well-known games, making the most of their PS Plus memberships before these options disappear.

For some, the upcoming removals are a chance to reflect on which games had the greatest impact. Whether it's the nostalgic appeal of GTA: San Andreas, the emotional depth of What Remains of Edith Finch, or the beloved adventures in Kingdom Hearts, each departure marks a shift for the PS Plus library and leaves room for new additions that may reshape the service's offerings.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 11:28 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets