Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests
Red Dead Redemption 3 might build on Red Dead Redemption 2's technology-themed side quests. The game could explore early 20th-century innovations through new, engaging missions.
Red Dead Redemption 2 explores the theme of progress and its impact on the Van der Linde gang as they face modernity's challenges. The narrative shows how the gang's outlaw lifestyle clashes with evolving technologies and societal changes.
Technological Side Missions in RDR2
In RDR2, Rockstar Games integrates a sense of advancing technology through various side missions. These missions feature emerging inventions and offer a glimpse into the technological shifts of the era. For Red Dead Redemption 3, continuing this approach could highlight the technological advancements of the early 20th century, enhancing the game's immersion, according to a report by GameRant.
In RDR2, players encounter inventor Marko Dragic in Saint-Denis. Dragic showcases his remote-controlled submarine and later invites Arthur Morgan to his lab, where he demonstrates a robot. The storyline concludes with a dramatic twist when Dragic is killed by his own creation. Despite its historical inaccuracies, Dragic's quest provides an engaging depiction of technological progress.
Arthur also experiences new technology through Arturo Bullard's hot air balloon ride. This side quest involves scouting a prison and engaging in aerial combat. Bullard's death underscores the risks associated with new inventions. This mission highlights how players can interact with emerging technologies, from balloons to remote-controlled devices.
Future Technological Themes in RDR3
For Red Dead Redemption 3, the franchise has opportunities to explore further technological innovations. Potential additions could include:
- Radio Communication: The game could feature side quests related to the advent of radio technology. Reginald A. Fessenden's early experiments with wireless audio could serve as a backdrop for exploring the impact of radio on communication and mass media.
- Automobiles and Aviation: The introduction of cars and planes could be explored, reflecting the shift from horse-drawn transport to mechanised vehicles. Side quests might involve characters grappling with the new “horseless carriages” or experimenting with aviation.
Red Dead Redemption is known for its strong narrative and thematic depth. By incorporating more technology-focused side missions, the series could continue to provide engaging and historically inspired content, even if it takes creative liberties.
