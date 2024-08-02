Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

Rockstar Games has rolled out a new community event for Red Dead Online, offering players a range of enticing rewards including bonus XP, in-game currency, and exclusive cosmetic DLC.

Community Event Launched

According to RockstarGames.com, players can unlock the Jungle Explorer outfit by engaging in free-roam events. The outfit features a Barras Vest, Worsted Coat for men, Classic Frock Coat for women, Everyday Shirt for men, Iniesta Shirtwaist for women, an Ascot Tie, Tuxedo Pants for men, Bandito Pants for women, Cavalry Boots for men, and Lumber Boots for women.

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map; Major reveal expected on August 4

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

During the event, which runs until September 2, 2024, players will also receive a free black Patterned Bandana just for logging in. Additionally, those who complete a round of Salvage or Condor Egg free roam events will earn a free purple Gardenia Hat. Completing a three-day streak of Daily Challenges will grant a free emote.

New Rewards and Free DLC

Nevertheless, Rockstar continues to support Red Dead Online with periodic community events. The latest event, called the “Collector Free Roam,” provides players with notable bonuses: triple RDO$ (the in-game currency) and triple XP. Participants can also obtain free downloadable content, including the new “Jungle Explorer” outfit. This outfit can be acquired through in-game activities or from the Wheeler, Rawson, and Co. Catalogue.

Also read: Sony PlayStation Portal launched in India at Rs. 18,990, PS5 gamers can now play on the go – Check details

About Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2, a prequel to the acclaimed 2010 title featuring John Marston, explores the rise and fall of the notorious Dutch van der Linde gang, with Arthur Morgan taking centre stage. Praised as one of the greatest video games ever made, it builds on the immersive world introduced in the earlier game.

Also read: GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors' Gen AI strike - Here's why [Explained]

While Rockstar Games has achieved remarkable financial success with franchises like Grand Theft Auto, particularly with GTA Online's expansive multiplayer mode, Red Dead Online has not enjoyed the same level of success. The developer has significantly reduced its support for Red Dead Online compared to the frequent updates seen in GTA Online.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online are available on PC as well as current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles.